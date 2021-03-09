‘Poor Man’s Supper’ returning to Camp Branch UMC

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

ALABASTER — The dedicated ladies at Camp Branch United Methodist Church had planned on hosting their annual “Poor Man’s Supper” last year, but the longstanding tradition was interrupted due to COVID-19.

This year, the fundraiser—which supports numerous causes in the community—is set to make its return on Saturday, March 20 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The Camp Branch United Methodist Women will serve takeout-only plates at the event, which is taking place but cannot be held in person due to the ongoing pandemic.

“The Poor Man’s Supper is a longstanding tradition that brings community and church members together in a non-COVID environment,” said Debra Payne of the Camp Branch United Methodist Women. “It is a time of fellowship and sharing of stories, and there is just always lots of excitement around the menu that many of us remember growing up in our childhood.”

That menu includes butterbeans, turnip greens, cole slaw, wieners and kraut, cornbread and homemade fruit cobbler.

The Poor Man’s Supper, also called “Beans and Greens,” draws inspiration from the years following the Great Depression throughout the South. Families at the time had little meat and grew to rely more on foods like beans and grains that they grew in their own gardens.

“I believe we are the only church in the area that has a Poor Man’s Supper that has continued for (nearly) 30 years,” Payne said. “We are using this event to continue our 200th birthday celebration.”

The cost per plate is $10, and all proceeds are designated for local mission projects, including but not limited to Family Connection, My Sister’s Place, the Methodist Children’s Home, the church food pantry and much more.

Those who purchase a plate may pick up orders in the church fellowship hall located on the bottom floor of the church. Camp Branch UMC is located at 123 Camp Branch Road just outside of Alabaster.

For more information or to place an order, call 205-335-7309 or visit the church’s Facebook page.