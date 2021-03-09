expand
Ad Spot

March 9, 2021

‘Poor Man’s Supper’ returning to Camp Branch UMC

By Scott Mims

Published 1:36 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

ALABASTER — The dedicated ladies at Camp Branch United Methodist Church had planned on hosting their annual “Poor Man’s Supper” last year, but the longstanding tradition was interrupted due to COVID-19.

This year, the fundraiser—which supports numerous causes in the community—is set to make its return on Saturday, March 20 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The Camp Branch United Methodist Women will serve takeout-only plates at the event, which is taking place but cannot be held in person due to the ongoing pandemic.

“The Poor Man’s Supper is a longstanding tradition that brings community and church members together in a non-COVID environment,” said Debra Payne of the Camp Branch United Methodist Women. “It is a time of fellowship and sharing of stories, and there is just always lots of excitement around the menu that many of us remember growing up in our childhood.”

That menu includes butterbeans, turnip greens, cole slaw, wieners and kraut, cornbread and homemade fruit cobbler.

The Poor Man’s Supper, also called “Beans and Greens,” draws inspiration from the years following the Great Depression throughout the South. Families at the time had little meat and grew to rely more on foods like beans and grains that they grew in their own gardens.

“I believe we are the only church in the area that has a Poor Man’s Supper that has continued for (nearly) 30 years,” Payne said. “We are using this event to continue our 200th birthday celebration.”

The cost per plate is $10, and all proceeds are designated for local mission projects, including but not limited to Family Connection, My Sister’s Place, the Methodist Children’s Home, the church food pantry and much more.

Those who purchase a plate may pick up orders in the church fellowship hall located on the bottom floor of the church. Camp Branch UMC is located at 123 Camp Branch Road just outside of Alabaster.

For more information or to place an order, call 205-335-7309 or visit the church’s Facebook page.

More News

PCS approves 2021-2022 school calendar

Freida Perry

‘Poor Man’s Supper’ returning to Camp Branch UMC

Second Shift to hold Easter egg scavenger hunt

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

PCS approves 2021-2022 school calendar

Alabaster Main Story

‘Poor Man’s Supper’ returning to Camp Branch UMC

280 Main Story

Second Shift to hold Easter egg scavenger hunt

News

PCS to begin kindergarten registration March 16

Helena

Helena Hunger Games to help feed those in need

280 Reporter

Commission approves right-of-way resolutions for Sterrett bridge project

News

Virtual adaptive art class helps those with special needs be creative

Coronavirus

PCS holds vaccination clinic for staff

280 Reporter

Harris pleads guilty in 280 Walmart parking lot robbery

280 Main Story

SCS to implement eLearning on employee vaccination days

280 Reporter

Hoover Belles continue serving community through pandemic

Columbiana

Cowboy Day sees sizable crowd

Community Columnists

Service brings sense of belonging for Kringel

Community Columnists

80-year-old Dudley to bike up East Coast

280 Main Story

Spain Park jazz band holds performance for Black History Month

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey keeps mask order in place, says she will lift it April 9

280 Main Story

‘It means everything’: Oak Mountain wins first basketball championship in school history

280 Main Story

One-of-a-kind ride: CTEC students attach BMW front to Toyota pickup

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s Nick Grant Program surpasses $1 million mark with latest grants

280 Main Story

Spain Park loses Final-Four heartbreaker in double OT at the buzzer

280 Reporter

Palmer nominates 24 students to U.S. Service Academies

Helena

Helena company helping to provide blankets and hats for newborns

Alabaster Main Story

SafeHouse Shelby to host Wellness Trail event to promote healthy improvements

News

Pelham City Schools votes for plan to raise teacher pay