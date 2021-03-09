Second Shift to hold Easter egg scavenger hunt

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

ALABASTER — Alabaster-based nonprofit Second Shift is taking the idea of an Easter egg hunt and kicking it up a notch.

Second Shift’s “Hidden Eggs of Birmingham” scavenger hunt fundraiser will take place across the Birmingham Metro area in Jefferson and Shelby counties from March 26 through April 2, with all proceeds going to benefit at-risk and aging out foster care youth in the Birmingham area.

“It just came from our love of mysteries. We wanted to be able to provide something fun, especially after this pandemic, for families to get out of the house and just enjoy time together while raising funds and awareness for our at-risk and aging out foster care youth,” said the organization’s founder and executive director, Tammy Spence.

A unique twist of the event is that it can be performed either in-person or virtually, so that those wanting to protect themselves from potential COVID-19 exposure may do so while helping a good cause.

“This fundraiser provides an opportunity for all ages to enjoy a scavenger hunt as well as a fun, socially-distant way to explore the city,” Spence said.

In order to play, participants should visit Secondshiftalabama.org and click the link. Those who register will receive a text subscription. Then for one entire week, participants will receive a text daily of a clipped image detailing “eggs” of iconic Birmingham locations they will use to solve the puzzle. Answers will be submitted for prizes.

Another twist is that players may choose their level of difficulty, ranging from easy to moderate to hard. Basically, the more one donates, the more clues they will receive toward each solution. The levels of difficulty are as follows:

-Eggs-press registration is $15 for “egg” only images

-Eggs-plorer package of $25 includes “egg” images and clues

-Eggs-travagant package of $35 includes tested images, cryptic clues and a worksheet

-Also, “Eggs-tra” clues can be purchased as needed.

“Since the beginning of the organization, Second Shift has helped approximately 500 youth throughout Alabama,” Spence said, encouraging everyone in the Birmingham Metro area to participate.

For more information, visit Secondshiftalabama.org.