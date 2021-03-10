expand
March 10, 2021

The Alabaster Church of God will host a glow-in-the-dark egg hunt on April 2. (File)

Alabaster Church of God to host glow in the dark egg hunt

By Nathan Howell

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer 

ALABASTER – Alabaster’s Church of God will hold a glow-in-the-dark egg hunt on April 2, which will kick off Easter and bring guests out for a safe and fun family-friendly event.

The church is known for its annual helicopter egg drop which has brought in over 1,600 people to the church. However, due to safety issues they opted for a safer event where children could be more easily spread out while still having a fun time.

“We will start right around 6 p.m. when the sun goes down so that the kids can see the glowing eggs,” said Pastor Ken Stroup. “With this event we just decided we would do something where lots of kids could come out, but we could keep them spread out.”

To accomplish this, Stroup said that there would be four quadrants set up where children will be divided by age group. This achieves a safe distance, as well as ensuring that younger kids do not have to compete with older ones to get eggs.

“We will have the same number of eggs in each one of the quadrants so that everyone has an opportunity to get some,” Stroup said. “I have got 5,000 eggs that we will fill we candy and spread out in the field.”

As with most of their events, Alabaster Church of God will have their snow-cone and popcorn machines out to provide free snacks to the guests at the hunt.

During the hunt, children will also get a chance to meet the Easter Bunny and take photos to celebrate the day.

Stroup said that this event was a great way for the community to come together in a safely distanced way, and let their children participate in an innovative twist on the tradition of egg hunts.

The church is planning for the event to start around 6 p.m. and is asking families to arrive a little bit earlier for registrations, and to have the children split off into age groups for the hunt.

The glow-in-the-dark egg hunt is a free event and will take place at the church, which is located at 530 1st Ave. W. in Alabaster.

For more information visit Alabasterchurchofgod.org.

