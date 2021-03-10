expand
March 10, 2021

Spain Park softball bounces back with area win against Vestavia Hills

Published 3:54 pm Wednesday, March 10, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HOOVER – After losing to Vestavia Hills in the championship of the Jag Classic on Saturday, March 6, the Spain Park Jaguars got a second crack at them in as many games on Tuesday, March 9.

Following the 4-3 loss on their home field, the Jags bounced back with more on the line this time around with an area win up for grabs.

Spain Park took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first and never looked back thanks to a strong outing from pitcher Annabelle Widra. She struck out 13 batters and allowed one hit in a complete-game win that saw the Jaguars pull away with four more runs the rest of the way.

In the bottom of the first, Spain Park was able to grab the early lead after Widra walked to lead off the inning. She then stole second, which set up an RBI single from Lydia Coleman to make it 1-0.

Vestavia Hills went down in order in the first three innings with eight of the nine outs coming via strikeout from Widra.

The Jags then added to their lead in the bottom of the third thanks to a two-out rally. Coleman kicked it off with a triple to center field, which set the stage for Katie Flannery.

Flannery stepped in and took the first pitch she saw deep to left field for a home run that put the Jags on top 3-0 through three innings of play.

Widra then put the cherry on top of an impressive night when she followed an Emma Hawkins walk with a two-run bomb over the wall in center field to bring the game to its final score of 5-0.

In addition to her impressive pitching, Widra finished the game 1-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs, two runs scored and one walk. Behind her, Coleman and Flannery both finished 2-for-3 in the game. Flannery had two RBIs, while Coleman added one. >Both also added a run scored. Maggie Daniel also contributed two hits with a 2-for-3 game at the plate.

Spain Park outhit Vestavia Hills 8-1 in the win, as the Jaguars are now 1-0 in area play.

UM returning to full in-person classes in fall

