expand
Ad Spot

March 10, 2021

Students at the University of Montevallo will welcome in-person learning once again in the fall of 2021. (Contributed)

UM returning to full in-person classes in fall

By Staff Reports

Published 5:41 pm Wednesday, March 10, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO — The University of Montevallo will return to a traditional in-person class model for the fall 2021 semester. UM leaders made the decision utilizing the guidance of state and national medical experts and in consideration of wider distribution of vaccines throughout the United States. They also cited rapidly decreasing COVID-19 infection numbers statewide.

With the announcement, new and returning Montevallo students will be able to register and plan their courses for the fall semester as usual.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread in Alabama during the spring of 2020, UM’s COVID-19 Task Force has closely monitored the pandemic and quickly enacted measures and guidelines on campus, such as social distancing, mandatory face coverings and capacity limits in buildings. The administration feels these efforts to promote a safe and healthy environment for all students and employees proved highly successful.

The Task Force will continue to diligently monitor the pandemic in the coming months, and any needed alterations to the University’s plan for normal operations in the fall semester will be made based on student and employee safety and communicated in a timely manner.

“We look forward to the fall semester with a deep sense of gratitude for the sacrifices all our students, faculty and staff made to get us here,” said Dr. John W. Stewart III, UM president. “Our COVID-19 Task Force worked tirelessly with faculty and staff colleagues across campus to keep our students safe and to do what Montevallo has done best since 1896 – teaching, learning and preparing students for meaningful lives and successful careers.”

More News

UM returning to full in-person classes in fall

Spain Park softball bounces back with area win against Vestavia Hills

Spain Park grabs one-run win in extra innings

Fast start leads Oak Mountain to win against Briarwood

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Montevallo

UM returning to full in-person classes in fall

Montevallo

Council approves ADETF agreement benefiting police department

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Church of God to host glow in the dark egg hunt

280 Main Story

AutoZone, RaceTrac stores coming to Chelsea

Helena

March 8 declared Sonny Penhale Day

Helena

Spring Cleanup to spruce up Helena on March 13

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster promotes new tree growth to celebrate Arbor Day

Alabaster Main Story

THS classmates hold homecoming for Button

News

Ring in Spring by Camping in City Park

News

Pelham heavy trash day set for March 27 with new changes

Helena

Buck Creek Festival delayed until fall

News

OMSP Color Run to raise money for cancer research

280 Main Story

Hunting for ‘gold:’ Sports card collectors turn hobby into business

News

PCS approves 2021-2022 school calendar

Alabaster Main Story

‘Poor Man’s Supper’ returning to Camp Branch UMC

280 Main Story

Second Shift to hold Easter egg scavenger hunt

News

PCS to begin kindergarten registration March 16

Helena

Helena Hunger Games to help feed those in need

280 Reporter

Commission approves right-of-way resolutions for Sterrett bridge project

News

Virtual adaptive art class helps those with special needs be creative

Coronavirus

PCS holds vaccination clinic for staff

280 Reporter

Harris pleads guilty in 280 Walmart parking lot robbery

280 Main Story

SCS to implement eLearning on employee vaccination days

280 Reporter

Hoover Belles continue serving community through pandemic