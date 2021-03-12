Cornerstone’s Hollis to play baseball at Stillman

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA — Cornerstone Christian School’s Kenny Hollis officially signed with Stillman College in a ceremony on Thursday, March 11.

Hollis has played baseball since age 3 and is a pitcher for the Cornerstone Chargers. He said he hopes to pitch as well as play a little field for the Tigers this summer.

Hollis said the small student-to-teacher ratio was one reason he chose to go with Stillman.

“It just felt like home,” he said. “Classes are small here, classes are small there, so you know, you get one-on-one with the teachers. You get everything you need, academic, sports, everything.”

Cornerstone baseball coach James Lee said Hollis has a bright future.

“Kenny’s worked extremely hard. He’s done several camps and he’s gotten so much better through the years. You won’t find a better young man. He’s got good folks, and beyond baseball he’s going to go far in life. He’s just got that character,” Lee said.

He said with a little work, Hollis should be pitching in the low- to mid-90s by the time he is playing at the college level.

“His off-speed stuff is nasty, his 12-6 curveball is phenomenal for his age, and his changeup is amazing for his age,” Lee added. “How he changes speeds on people is probably the biggest thing for him. He can blow it by you. He can make you look like a fool on a curveball. He’s got all the tools, once he perfects it a little more, to be really special.”