expand
Ad Spot

March 16, 2021

Color Run raises more than $17,000 for cancer research

By Nathan Howell

Published 1:47 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

 PELHAM – There were more than 200 people running through a spectrum of colorful clouds as racers gathered for the annual Oak Mountain Color Run on March 13.

The event serves as an annual cancer research fundraiser conducted by members of Oak Mountain High School’s Student Government Association.

The event kicked off around 9 a.m. that morning where a diverse group of students, teachers, local residents and parents and their children came out to race through Oak Mountain State Park for a good cause.

“It is really cool to be able to get together with a bunch of my fellow students to raise money and help fund something that is really important and needs more money all the time,” said Color Run Chair Katie Killian.

Through ticket sales, sponsorships and donations the run was able to raise $17,495 which well exceeded their goal of $14,000, signaling an overwhelming success for the event and organizers.

According to SGA Sponsor Lauren Ingram, the funds from the run will go to the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Research Center at UAB, which helps provide services and treatment to help improve the lives of those facing different forms of cancer.

“For me personally this is very important,” said Ingram. “My grandmother and my husband’s grandparents all passed away from cancer. Looking back, if my grandmother had access to their cancer services she might have had a better prognosis.  Seeing all the incredible work that O’Neal Cancer Research does, and what we hear from people who go there means a lot to me. I just hope that through this they will be able to continue to help a lot of people.”

In fact, the run was founded back in 2013 by Mandy Kelly and Mollie Shealy for a similar reason. They both credited the idea to their loss of grandparents from cancer.

The event was an incredible effort that was conducted mostly by students from OMHS, who gave their time and energy to ensure a successful run.

“I am feeling so great about this,” Ingram said. “Katie has really just taken charge of this event. This entire group of students is amazing. They are really organized and passionate about this cause. They want to raise a lot of money for this group.”

Safety was also a priority at the event. Since they were outdoors, the runners were able to easily socially distance. The SGA also made sure that there was sanitizing stations available for those who would need them.

Aside from helping to support a cause, the event was a great opportunity to get out and enjoy the warm pre-spring weather and get some exercise in the outdoors. The weather on the day of the race was a perfect taste of spring, which helped draw in more people.

See all our photos from this event and purchase images at www.ShelbyCountyPhotos.com

More News

Hoover Fire Department announces structural changes

Pelham hosts 7th annual Field of Teal games

Helena continues strong season, now 19-4

O’Neil named National Merit Scholarship Finalist

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Hoover Fire Department announces structural changes

News

O’Neil named National Merit Scholarship Finalist

280 Reporter

Overcoming the odds: Child abuse survivor to share story in hopes of protecting others   

News

Color Run raises more than $17,000 for cancer research

Helena

HPD to feature young artists in display

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster Church of God hosts food bank every third Thursday

Alabaster Main Story

THS ESports team builds new lab

280 Main Story

One year later: A look back at the last year in the battle against COVID-19

Columbiana

Graduating foster kids deserve a strong start

280 Reporter

‘Officer Woody’ makes COP organization complete

Columbiana

Easter Bunny Tea is this Saturday, March 13

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey announces vaccine available to next phase

Columbiana

Cornerstone’s Hollis to play baseball at Stillman

Alabaster Main Story

Arrest made following multi-agency pursuit

Helena

Chick-fil-A to open in late March

Montevallo

Hundreds attend Festival of Tulips opening day

Helena

Helena approves grant for up to $60,000 for teachers

Montevallo

UM returning to full in-person classes in fall

Montevallo

Council approves ADETF agreement benefiting police department

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Church of God to host glow in the dark egg hunt

280 Main Story

AutoZone, RaceTrac stores coming to Chelsea

Helena

March 8 declared Sonny Penhale Day

Helena

Spring Cleanup to spruce up Helena on March 13

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster promotes new tree growth to celebrate Arbor Day