expand
Ad Spot

March 16, 2021

PHS senior, Shaun O’Neil has been selected as a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program. (Contributed)

O’Neil named National Merit Scholarship Finalist

By Nathan Howell

Published 4:28 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Shaun O’Neil, a senior at Pelham High School, has been selected as a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship Program which is a competition that provides recognition and scholarship opportunities to students throughout the nation.

As a finalist, O’Neil will have an opportunity to be one of approximately 7,600 students to win the National Merit Scholarship for $2,500 or access to corporate and college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards.

The competition is open to all U.S. high school students, who are then selected based on their Preliminary SAT / National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) scores.

O’Neil credits his success through this competition to the dedicated teachers he has had and the friendly competition among other students in his classes.

“My ninth-grade English teacher Rebecca Burnett was the person who introduced me to the program, and she really pushed me and helped me prepare to take the test,” O’Neil said. “I also felt that each teacher I have had helped prepared me for the tests. The classes I took were challenging and rigorous, but I saw it as a way to challenge myself and test myself against the rest of my classmates and the nation.”

His hard work was noted by Pelham High School Counselor Brooke Self who expressed her admiration for his dedication to academic success.

“Shaun is a very driven and dedicated student at Pelham High School,” Self said. “He is very disciplined and compassionate about his academics, involvement, and leadership while working very hard to achieve his goals. I believe that he would be an outstanding addition to any campus.”

O’Neil is an outstanding scholar and currently has a 4.4 GPA in his studies at PHS, and is currently ranked number one out of all 239 seniors at the school.

He has not yet decided which university he plans to attend, but among his choices are Samford University, Lipscomb University and Vanderbilt University. He explained that he would like to study and pursue a career in the field of social services, and incorporate Christian ministries into his work.

O’Neil said that having an opportunity to represent PHS was an honor for him, and he is grateful to everyone has helped him along the way, especially his teachers and fellow classmates.

“I feel like my teachers and my peers at school have created an environment of friendly competition where we push each other to be better students and enjoy it more,” he explained. “I think this environment has overall helped prepare me more for this.”

More News

Pelham hosts 7th annual Field of Teal games

Helena continues strong season, now 19-4

O’Neil named National Merit Scholarship Finalist

Thompson softball grabs first area win of season

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

O’Neil named National Merit Scholarship Finalist

280 Reporter

Overcoming the odds: Child abuse survivor to share story in hopes of protecting others   

News

Color Run raises more than $17,000 for cancer research

Helena

HPD to feature young artists in display

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster Church of God hosts food bank every third Thursday

Alabaster Main Story

THS ESports team builds new lab

280 Main Story

One year later: A look back at the last year in the battle against COVID-19

Columbiana

Graduating foster kids deserve a strong start

280 Reporter

‘Officer Woody’ makes COP organization complete

Columbiana

Easter Bunny Tea is this Saturday, March 13

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey announces vaccine available to next phase

Columbiana

Cornerstone’s Hollis to play baseball at Stillman

Alabaster Main Story

Arrest made following multi-agency pursuit

Helena

Chick-fil-A to open in late March

Montevallo

Hundreds attend Festival of Tulips opening day

Helena

Helena approves grant for up to $60,000 for teachers

Montevallo

UM returning to full in-person classes in fall

Montevallo

Council approves ADETF agreement benefiting police department

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Church of God to host glow in the dark egg hunt

280 Main Story

AutoZone, RaceTrac stores coming to Chelsea

Helena

March 8 declared Sonny Penhale Day

Helena

Spring Cleanup to spruce up Helena on March 13

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster promotes new tree growth to celebrate Arbor Day

Alabaster Main Story

THS classmates hold homecoming for Button