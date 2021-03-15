Police reports for the week of March 14, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 1-28 and Feb. 21-March 8:

Alabaster

March 1

-Domestic violence third degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of First Street North. A total of $40 was stolen.

-Theft of property second degree from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Trace. A Taurus Millennium firearm valued at $250 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 200 block of First Street North. An auto was damaged.

-Theft of property first degree from the 1800 block of Woodbrook Circle. Money in the amount of $3,000 was stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 200 block of Meadowlark Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 360 block of Lacey Avenue.

-Information report from the 1500 block of Applegate Lane.

March 2

-Burglary third degree, theft of property third degree from the 1500 block of Mission Hills Road. Tools valued at $1,000 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal trespass second degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $269.09 was stolen.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 1000 block of Fifth Court Southwest. A front lawn sustained $500 in damages.

-Lost property from the 1800 block of Mohawk Drive. A wallet and various cards and documents were reported.

March 3

-Domestic violence third degree, menacing from the 10000 block of Shelby County 17.

-Possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 1100 block of First Street South. A syringe and an undisclosed amount of meth were confiscated.

-Animal complaint from the 500 block of Old Highway 31.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Cohill Drive.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Primrose Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment or harassing communications from the 200 block of Summer Brook Lane.

-Animal complaint from the 600 block of 10th Street Southwest.

-Information report from the 100 block of Timberleaf Circle.

-Theft of property second degree from the 500 block of 11th Street Northwest. Money in the amount of $1,700 was stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Timberleaf Circle.

March 4

-Property damage from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Trace. A 2017 Dodge Journey was damaged.

-Information report from Cohill Drive.

-Information report from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest.

-Information report from the 800 block of Old Highway 31.

-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 500 block of North Grand View Trail, Maylene.

-Theft of lost property third degree from the 1200 block of First Street North. A prepaid Elite paycheck, Social Security card, Alabama license and miscellaneous cards were stolen.

-Domestic incident from Terri Lynn Drive.

-Information report from the 100 block of Scarlet Oak Drive.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Theft of property first degree from the 100 block of Cohill Drive. An LG TV valued at $4,500 was stolen.

-Information report from the 1400 block of Eighth Street Southwest.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Smokey Road.

March 5

-Domestic violence third degree from the 251-mile marker of I-65 South, Hoover.

-Information report from the 200 block of Brentwood Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 1100 block of King Arthur Court.

-Information report from the 300 block of Lane Park Trace.

-Property damage from the 500 block of First Street Southwest. A 2019 Ford Mustang was damaged.

March 6

-Trespassing notice from the 900 block of First Street South.

-Information report from the 500 block of North Grande View Trace, Maylene.

-Harassment from the 1100 block of Tulip Circle.

March 7

-Animal complaint from the 190 block of Allen Drive.

-Information report from the 200 block of First Street North. A cordless Saw Sall valued at $80, cordless drill valued at $100 and a car radio valued at $500 were stolen.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property second degree from the 150 block of Maylene Lane. A firearm valued at $500 was stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 1500 block of Applegate Lane.

-Animal complaint from the 1300 block of Third Court Southwest.

-Domestic incident from the 900 block of Falling Star Lane.

March 8

-Public intoxication from Kent Dairy Road and Carriage Drive.

Calera

Feb. 26

-Additional information-unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1000 block of Kerry Drive.

-DUI-alcohol, attempting to elude from the 60 block of Shelby County 304.

-Lost property from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Animal bite from the 5000 block of Kensington Place.

-Bond revocation from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Agency assist from U.S. 31-County Line Package.

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 70 at Publix.

-Failure to appear from the 4500 block of Shelby County 71.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, carrying brass knuckles/slingshot, attempting to elude from Smokey Road.

Feb. 27

-Incident from the 2000 block of Rossburg Place.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from Smokey Road at Chestnut.

-Agency assist from Alabama 25 and Pilgreen Drive.

-Resisting arrest, attempting to elude, speeding, reckless driving, running stop sign, no insurance, improper lane usage from I-65 Exit 234.

-Using false identity to obstruct justice from Shelby County 86 at Shelby County 42.

Feb. 28

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from Smokey Road and The Heights Drive.

-Incident from the 1500 block of Shelby County 201.

-Attempting to elude from 20th Avenue at U.S. 31.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, reckless driving, driver’s license, running stop sign, no insurance, switched tag, improper lane usage, no seat belt, failure to yield entering highway, no passing zones from the 50 block of Shelby County 877, Montevallo.

-Domestic incident from the 400 block of Grantham Road.

-Theft of lost property third degree from the 300 block of Pilgreen Drive.

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-DUI-alcohol from the 1700 block of 20th Avenue.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 100 block of Poplar Loop.

March 1

-Additional information-theft of property-auto theft from the 100 block of Dogwood Lane.

-Additional information-fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 1800 block of 19th Street.

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia from I-65 North.

-Incident from the 4100 block of U.S. 31.

-Simple assault from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Burglary third degree-residence, theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Sumner Circle.

-Distributing a private image with intent to harass from the 400 block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Agency assist, safe streets ordinance violation from Shelby County 87 at Crim Drive.

-Using false identity to obstruct justice from the 234-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Distribution of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 31 and Seventh Avenue.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, DUI-combined substance from U.S. 31 and Second Avenue.

March 2

-Agency assist from the 3400 block of Shelby County 33.

-Bond revocation from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Death investigation from Springcreek Road.

-Information report from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.

March 3

-Additional information from Springcreek Road.

-Attempting to elude, DUI-combined substance, resisting arrest, drug paraphernalia from the 234-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 232-mile marker of I-65.

-Incident from the 800 block of Savannah Lane.

-Property damage from the 900 block of Meriweather Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1200 block of Village Trace.

-Incident from the 4800 block of Stonecreek Way.

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, illegal possession of prescription drugs from U.S. 31 and 20th Avenue.

-Burglary first degree-residence from the 100 block of Sumner Circle.

March 4

-Identity theft from the 5400 block of Spring Creek Road.

-Court commitment order from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card, identity theft from the 200 block of Waterstone Court.

-Court commitment order from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Drug overdose from the 100 block of Enclave Avenue.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 500 block of Castleberry Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 800 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Incident from the 1100 block of Village Trace.

March 5

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Bedford Lane.

-Possession of concealed weapon without permit from U.S. 31 at Hampton Drive.

Columbiana

Feb. 2

-Failure to appear from the 100 block of Mildred Street.

Feb. 4

-Possession of marijuana from the 400 block of Shelby County 47 South.

Feb. 5

-Property damage-vehicle versus deer from Shelby County 47 South at Buie Road.

Feb. 7

-Information report-domestic assault from Town Creek Apartments.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 200 block of West College Street.

Feb. 9

-Assault third degree from the 100 block of Nelson Walker Road.

Feb. 11

-Theft of property first degree from the 200 block of Pinehill Drive.

-Criminal mischief from the 22000 block of Alabama 25.

Feb. 12

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 100 block of Mildred Street.

Feb. 13

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 1200 block of Shelby County 47 South.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Industrial Parkway.

Feb. 14

-Harassment from the 700 block of Ridgeway Avenue.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.

Feb. 17

-Expired license, failure to register vehicle from the 100 block of Mildred Street.

Helena

March 1

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Wyndham Lane.

March 2

-Death investigation from Bridgewater Drive.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Augusta Way.

March 3

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Chadwick Lane.

-Missing juvenile from Rockhampton Circle.

-Illegal possession of credit or debit card from the 8000 block of Rockhampton Circle.

-Harassment-intimidation from an unspecified location (kitchen).

March 4

-Miscellaneous incident from Third Street.

-Domestic incident from Shelby County 95.

March 5

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1400 block of Whirlaway Court.

-Miscellaneous incident from Augusta Way.

March 6

-Police canine activity from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Augusta Way.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence by strangulation of suffocation from the 200 block of Hillsboro Lane.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Piney Woods Drive.

-Property damage from the 1000 block of Wyndham Lane.

March 7

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Piney Woods Lane.

-Trespass warning from Helena Road.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 100 block of River Crest Lane.

March 8

-Harassing communications from the 9500 block of Brook Forest Circle.

-Civil dispute from Shelby County 17.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Loyola Circle.

-Property damage from Shelby County 17.

Montevallo

Feb. 21

-Domestic incident from Hillcrest Drive (residence).

March 1

-Damaged property-criminal mischief from Hidden Forest Drive (residence). Damaged was a mailbox and bracket valued at $400.

March 2

-Domestic incident from Wilson Drive (residence).

-Found property from Main Street (bank).

March 4

-Domestic incident from Cambridge Park Circle (residence).

-Domestic-simple assault from Hicks Street (highway/street).

-Assault-harassment from Hicks Street (parking lot/garage).

-Larceny/theft-miscellaneous theft from Alabama 25 (convenience store). Stolen was unleaded gasoline valued at $40.

March 5

-Larceny/theft-miscellaneous theft from Alabama 119 (residence). Stolen were camper cables, cords and tools valued at $100.

Pelham

Feb. 28

-Suspicious person/situation from Peavine Falls Road (highway/road/alley). Recovered was a firearm valued at $500.

March 1

-Theft from the 300 block of Applegate Lane (commercial/office building). Stolen was a check valued at $1.

-Theft from the 700 block of Cahaba Valley Circle (parking lot/garage). Stolen were car parts valued at $1,500.

-Fraud from the 100 block of Yeager Circle (service/gas station). Stolen was $3,727 via a forged check.

-Fraud from the 600 block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen was $1,000 in cash.

-Identity theft from the 2200 block of Richmond Circle (residence).

March 2

-Fraud from the 300 block of Walker Way (residence).

March 4

-Criminal mischief from the 3000 block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Destroyed or damaged was an auto valued at $2,500.

-Property damage from the 200 block of High Ridge Drive (highway/road/alley). Destroyed or damaged was a mailbox valued at $200.

-Drugs-pros def from Helena Road and Saddle Run Circle (highway/road/alley). Confiscated was paraphernalia valued at $2.

-Fraud from the 3500 block of Pelham Parkway (bank/savings and loan). Stolen was $2,000 in U.S. currency.

March 6

-Animal bite from the 100 block of Brookhollow Drive (residence). Confiscated was a dog valued at $500.