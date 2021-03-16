expand
March 16, 2021

Alabaster City Schools has released its calendar for the 2021-2022 school year. (File)

ACS releases approved 2021-2022 school calendar

By Nathan Howell

Published 1:08 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Students in the Alabaster City Schools System will start the 2021-2022 school year on Aug. 19, and will attend a total of 175 instructional days.

The ACS Board of Education unanimously voted to approve the proposed calendar at their meeting on March 8.

During the first semester students and teachers will be out on Sept. 6 for Labor Day, Oct. 11 for Columbus Day, Nov. 11 for Veteran’s Day and from Nov. 24-26 for Thanksgiving. The last day of instruction for the first semester will be on Dec. 17.

Students and teachers will start their Christmas break on Dec. 20, with teachers returning to work on Jan. 3, 2022, and students beginning classes the following day on Jan. 4, 2022.

For the second semester students and teachers will be out on Jan. 17, 2022, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Feb. 21, 2022, for Presidents Day, March 28-April 1, 2022 for spring break.

There are three weather days added into the calendar on Feb. 21, 2022, March 11, 2022 and April 15, 2022.

There are several days set aside throughout the year as testing dates for PreACT, ACT, ACCESS for ELLS and Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program.

Alabaster High School will host graduation for seniors on May 24, 2022. The last regular day of school for all other students will be May 26, 2022.

The first grading period will end Oct. 8, the second will end of Dec. 17, the third will end on March 10, 2022, and the fourth and final grading period will end on May 26, 2022.

