Alabaster City Schools to dismiss classes early for severe weather

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Due to the threat of severe weather, Alabaster City Schools announced that it will dismiss classes three hours early on Wednesday, March 17 to ensure the safety of school faculty, students and their families.

The following are dismissal times for the schools:

Creek View and Meadow View Elementary Schools will dismiss at 11:15 a.m. for Pre-K and Kindergarten, and 11:45 a.m. for first-third grade.

Thompson Intermediate will dismiss at 11:40 a.m.

Thompson Middle School will dismiss at 11:50 a.m.

Thompson High School will dismiss at 12:10 p.m.

All after school activities have been cancelled.

ACS is asking parents and students to monitor their social media and website ACSBOE.org for updates and more information.