Civic Complex to host Theatre on Ice event

PELHAM – Those who love the theatre and ice skating will have an opportunity to combine their interests when the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena hosts “The Ice Gala” on April 17.

The event is presented in conjunction with Magic City Theatre on Ice, a 501c3 non-profit organization that offers ice skating instruction and puts on a number of ice-skating related events, specifically figure skating through theatre on ice performances.

According to Anita Saxena, a coach with Magic City Theatre on Ice, aside from the entertainment aspect this event will give talented local and regional skaters an opportunity to showcase their skills after a year of missing performances and competition.

“It is part of our mission statement that we want to bring arts in the community and be a leader in U.S. figure skating,” Saxena said. “Last year, because of the pandemic nationals were cancelled. Our teams trained all season so we really wanted to preempt that and give them a solid opportunity to display their skills.”

This wait to perform has created an itch in these groups and individuals to put on the best performances possible for audiences.

“We are trying to be entertaining and evoke a range of emotions. There are suspenseful moments, scary moments and comedic moments,” Saxena explained. “Theatre on Ice is great because it is really about having fun and having an experience as an audience member. “

The Pelham Civic Center is unique as well, because it has seating for 4,200 people. This means that there is plenty of room for social distancing.

“We are blessed to have such an awesome arena,” Saxena said. “There are not a lot of things to go and do these days, because of the pandemic. We all think that this can be both a safe and entertaining experience for everyone involved.”

“The Ice Gala” will feature a number of performances from local and national groups including: Atlanta Ice Theatre, Harmony Theatre Company, River City Ice Theatre, Smokey Mountain Ice, solo and duet performances from local skaters and a production from Magic City Theatre on Ice.

“The Ice Gala” will take place April 17 from 2-4:15 p.m. at the Pelham Civic Complex located at 500 Amphitheatre Road.

Tickets are $12 for general admission, and $8 for seniors and children ages 5-12, and are available at Theicegala.eventbrite.com.