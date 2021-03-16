Darlene Smitherman

Montevallo

Darlene Smitherman, age 68, of Montevallo, passed away Sunday, March 14.

Darlene was a lifelong educator, whether teaching at Thompson Elementary School, Children’s Church or Sunday School. She was also a loving wife and a tremendous mother, not just to her own children but to anyone who needed her support. Her proudest accomplishment was earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of Montevallo even as she was working and raising teenagers.

She was a volunteer for the Silver Club at Montevallo First Baptist Church. Darlene used her impressive sewing skills to donate over 1000 masks, fidget mats for seniors with dementia, and clothes for children in need.

She was a sweet lady with a zest for life. She had a gift for organizing and planning events. Her personality allowed her to make authentic connections with all who knew her. She helped us all to see the positive aspects of life even in the midst of struggles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Pat Lucas and Jewel Marie Melton Lucas. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Kenneth O’Neal Smitherman; daughters, Lynette Peete (Ben) and Pamela Leonard (Ryan); grandchildren, Jess Peete (Frank Nicoletti), Neal Peete, Sara Peete, DJ Leonard, and Izzy Leonard; sisters, Jenny Arthur (Delbert), Patricia Boyd (Kenneth) and Donna Tonnemacher (Floyd); brother, Gary Lucas (Beverly); and a host of nieces and nephews, each of which held a special place in her heart.

A private family graveside service will be held at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Randolph with Dr. Terry Sutton to officiate. Any invited guests should wear masks and maintain social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations be directed to Montevallo First Baptist Church, 660 Main Street, Montevallo, AL 35115.