expand
Ad Spot

March 16, 2021

Pelham City Schools announced that classes would dismiss two hours earlier than normal on Wednesday, March 17 due to severe weather. (File)

Pelham City Schools to dismiss early due to severe weather

By Nathan Howell

Published 4:33 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM — Pelham City Schools announced that it would dismiss classes two hours earlier than normal on Wednesday, March 17 due to the threat of severe weather in the area.

“Due to the threat of severe storms tomorrow, Pelham City Schools will dismiss two hours earlier than the normal, scheduled time on Wednesday, March 17,” the school system announced.

Extended Day at the elementary schools will be cancelled for the day.

All extracurricular activities scheduled for Wednesday afternoon and evening have been cancelled.

PCS is asking staff, parents and students to monitor the the school’s social media accounts and district website Pelhamcityschools.org for more information.

More News

Buffalo Wild Wings, Arby’s locations to open in Chelsea

University of Montevallo to close at noon for severe weather

Pelham City Schools to dismiss early due to severe weather

Shelby County Schools to dismiss at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to weather

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Buffalo Wild Wings, Arby’s locations to open in Chelsea

Montevallo

University of Montevallo to close at noon for severe weather

News

Pelham City Schools to dismiss early due to severe weather

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools to dismiss at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to weather

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools to dismiss classes early for severe weather

Helena

“Old Town Live” to kick off entertainment district

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools to dismiss early for severe weather

Helena

Spring Cleanup spruces up Helena

Alabaster Reporter

ACS releases approved 2021-2022 school calendar

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster conducting market study for new hotel space

News

Civic Complex to host Theatre on Ice event

280 Main Story

Shelby County has free landfill day set for end of March

280 Main Story

Severe weather outbreak possible Wednesday

280 Main Story

Hoover Fire Department announces structural changes

News

O’Neil named National Merit Scholarship Finalist

280 Reporter

Overcoming the odds: Child abuse survivor to share story in hopes of protecting others   

News

Color Run raises more than $17,000 for cancer research

Helena

HPD to feature young artists in display

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster Church of God hosts food bank every third Thursday

Alabaster Main Story

THS ESports team builds new lab

280 Main Story

One year later: A look back at the last year in the battle against COVID-19

Columbiana

Graduating foster kids deserve a strong start

280 Reporter

‘Officer Woody’ makes COP organization complete

Columbiana

Easter Bunny Tea is this Saturday, March 13