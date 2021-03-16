expand
March 16, 2021

The county has set a free landfill day for March 27 with another scheduled for this fall on Oct. 2. (File)

Shelby County has free landfill day set for end of March

By Alec Etheredge

Published 8:15 am Tuesday, March 16, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor 

Those across Shelby County looking to do some cleaning up and cleaning out this year will have a chance to dispose of items during the free disposal days at the Shelby County Landfill twice this year after both dates were recently set.

Located off of Shelby County 70 at 401 Landfill Road, the first free day will happen at the end of this month on March 27, while the second will occur in the fall on Oct. 2.

The landfill will open at 7:30 a.m. both days and will remain open for participants to drop off items until 3:30 p.m. All those planning to participate should be unloaded and out of the facility by 3:30 p.m.

The landfill cannot accept hazardous waste, mobile batteries, vehicle tires, liquid waste or vehicles.

The free days are only open to county residents, while all others who attend will be charged the standard rate of $30 per ton and $6 per car.

If you plan to attend, you are asked to have your loads secured and covered when traveling to the landfill to help prevent litter and trash from spreading along the road.

More information about the landfill and the free day can be found at Shelbyal.com/253/Landfill.

