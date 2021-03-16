expand
All schools in the Shelby County School system will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, due to the threat of severe weather in the area. (File)

Shelby County Schools to dismiss at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to weather

By Alec Etheredge

Published 4:31 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

Due to the threat of sever weather in Shelby County on Wednesday, March 17, all schools in the Shelby County School system will be dismissing early at 1 p.m.

The announcement came from the school system around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon with the National Weather Service in Birmingham continuing to predict a moderate risk of sever weather on Wednesday.

The main risk with the storms is the potential for strong long-track tornadoes, damaging winds of up to 80 miles per hour and tennis-ball size hail.

With schools dismissing early, all after school and extracurricular activities, including sports, will be canceled as the school system takes precaution to keep students safe.

The NWS is predicting the worst of the weather to come between Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. through 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

