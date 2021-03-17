expand
March 17, 2021

Pelham Parks and Recreation invited guests to bring their canine friends out to enjoy the day in Pelham City Park. (Reporter Photo/Keith McCoy)

Four-legged friends get out for Paws in the Park

By Nathan Howell

Published 11:21 am Wednesday, March 17, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter 

PELHAM — Everyone was all smiles and wagging tails as Pelham Parks and Recreation hosted families and their four-legged friends for their Paws in the Park event on March 14.

The event was an opportunity for everyone in the family, including their furry ones, to get out and enjoy a warm beautiful day in Pelham City Park, while taking advantage of some of the resources, events and vendors.

According to Pelham Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Alicia Walters, the event was created to not only get families out for a safe pandemic-friendly event, but to help support a good cause in the Pelham Pet Pantry.

“We are working with the Pelham Pet Pantry and we are taking pet food donations to help support this wonderful non-profit in our community,” Walters explained.

Pelham Pet Pantry is a local organization that was founded by Sheila Montgomery who decided to start the pantry because of her love for dogs and cats. Through her rescue efforts she saw the struggles that many local families face as well as shelters that are unfortunately overcrowded.

It was because of these efforts that Parks and Rec wanted to support them, while offering a great day of family friendly activities.

One of the big ways that the pantry was supported was through food donations, which were taken over the two weeks leading up to Paws in the Park and during the event as well.

According to Parks and Rec, the donation event was a success and Pelham Pet Pantry received a lot of cat and dog food donations which will help to further their mission.

Paws in the Park featured a number of local resources and vendors like the Animal League of Birmingham, Bella Blooms and Design, Shaggy Chic Pet Grooming, Avadian Credit Union, and homelessness resource agency One Roof.

Shelby Humane, a Columbiana-based animal shelter, also joined in the event to offer a low-cost vaccine and microchip clinic to guests.

More than 190 cats and dogs received important vaccinations for things like Bordetella, rabies and Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis. There was also the opportunity for pet parents to have their cats and dogs microchipped for $10.

Overall, the event was a success as many families were able to come out and enjoy the great pre-spring weather with their dogs, while also providing necessary food resources to the Pelham Pet Pantry, and offering an easy way to ensure their pet’s health with vaccinations.

 

