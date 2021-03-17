UPDATE: Alabaster City Schools to dismiss four hours early due to severe weather

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – After monitoring updated weather forecasts from the National Weather Service, Alabaster City Schools updated their dismissal time to four hours early, which is an hour earlier for each school than previously announced.

The following are dismissal times for the schools:

Creek View and Meadow View Elementary Schools will dismiss at 10:15 a.m. for Pre-K and Kindergarten, and 10:45 a.m. for first-third grade.

Thompson Intermediate will dismiss at 10:40 a.m.

Thompson Middle School will dismiss at 10:50 a.m.

Thompson High School will dismiss at 11:10 p.m.

All after school activities have been cancelled.

ACS is asking parents and students to monitor their social media and website ACSBOE.org for updates and more information.