March 17, 2021

Pelham City Schools announced that classes would dismiss at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17 due to severe weather. (File)

UPDATE: Pelham City Schools to dismiss at 11:30 a.m. due to severe weather

By Nathan Howell

Published 8:37 am Wednesday, March 17, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM — After closely monitoring weather conditions throughout the state, Pelham City Schools has moved up its planned dismal time for all schools from two hours early, to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

PCS made the announcement around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday due to the National Weather Service in Birmingham releasing updated information showing severe weather potentially moving in around 1 p.m. and continuing until 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

“The weather forecast has changed to predict an earlier arrival time of severe storms today. As a result, Pelham City Schools will change dismissal time to 11:30 AM today,” the school system announced.

Lunch will be served to students in both elementary schools prior to dismissal.

Extended Day at the elementary schools will be cancelled for the day.

All extracurricular activities scheduled for Wednesday afternoon and evening have been cancelled.

PCS is asking staff, parents and students to monitor the the school’s social media accounts and district website Pelhamcityschools.org for more information.

 

