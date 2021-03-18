Calera 5K Run/Walk to return in person

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

The Calera 5K Run/Walk benefitting the Calera High School PTO is returning in person this year—one of the few events of its kind not being held virtually.

The Run/Walk—typically a fall event—will take place Saturday, April 10 at Calera High School beginning at 8 a.m. The pre-registration fee is $5 for students without a T-shirt, $15 for students with T-shirt included, and $20 for adults ($25 on race day).

Calera High School Principal Christopher Myles emphasized that the event is community-wide and the PTO has set a fundraising goal of $10,000 this year.

“All the proceeds benefit the PTO, and then they can turn around and offer students scholarships,” Myles said. “It also benefits teachers, and they can apply for a PTO grant for classroom needs.”

Myles said the group has made headway with sponsorships and is now making a strong push for runners and walkers. Anyone can participate, from the most elite runner to the newest beginner.

“We’re always shooting for around 100 runners,” he said. “This is a great opportunity for anyone to come out and enjoy the weather and enjoy a good, fun run/walk. Hopefully we will have beautiful weather. It should be a good time and not a virtual event that you can come out and physically participate in.”

Medals will be awarded to winners in six different male and female race divisions—12 and under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50 and up. Even non-runners or those who are unable to run may still make a $15 donation and receive a race T-shirt.

Those attending should plan to park in the large student lot, which will be the same general area for packet pickup and same day registration.

Following the event, Myles said organizers will reevaluate the timing of the 5K to decide whether future versions should be held in the spring or fall.

“We felt that with the craziness of the fall and the new protocols and guidelines that COVID put us with, it just made sense to push it to the spring,” he said.

For more information, call 205-682-6100 and ask for race directors Donna Gray and Meredith Burdette or email Calera5k@yahoo.com. Registration forms should be mailed to: Calera High School, Attn.: Race Director, 100 Calera Eagle Dr., Calera, AL. 35040. Make checks payable to Calera High School.