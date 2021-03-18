Cris Bell leaving Oak Mountain to become Scottsboro head coach

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

After one of the best seasons in school history, the Oak Mountain Eagles will now be searching for a new head football coach.

Cris Bell, who has been the head coach at Oak Mountain since 2012, was approved on Thursday night, March 18, as the next head football coach at Scottsboro High School.

During his team leading the Eagles for the past nine years, Bell put together a 47-49 record with four playoff appearances, including this past season, which saw them make the second round of the playoffs for the fourth time in school history.

The Eagles also made it to the second round under Bell in 2014, putting together their best win percentage in school history that season with a record of 10-2.

His 47 wins make him the winningest coach in school history, while he is also the longest-tenured coach at the school.

He is also just behind Jerry Hood’s winning percentage after Hood finished two games above .500 in his five seasons with a record of 28-26, while Bell finished two games under .500.

In comparison, Jeff Harris and Tony Pugh both finished at least 10 games under .500 in their time with the Eagles.

This past season, Bell led Oak Mountain to its first 4-0 start in school history, while the Eagles went on to win six of their first seven games.

They went on to lose three in a row to No. 1 Thompson, No. 3 Hewitt-Trussville and Clay-Chalkville going into the playoffs, but the Eagles were able to upset a ranked Austin team 41-28 on the road in the first round of the playoffs.

They then had a chance to advance to the semifinals of the Class 7A playoffs, but lost to Hoover 24-21 in the quarterfinals after coming up short of a first down by an inch in the final minute.

Oak Mountain finished the year 7-5 overall, which marked the third winning season in Bell’s tenure and the sixth in school history.

He will now take over a Class 6A Scottsboro team that finished 2-8 last season but has shown potential in recent years, winning 12 games in 2012 and nine games two years ago.

The search for the next Oak Mountain coach is underway.