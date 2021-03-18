First softball rankings feature 3 in top 10

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

With the softball season already surpassing last year’s mark, several local teams have taken advantage and proven they are top contenders this year, which was reflected in the first ASWA softball poll released Wednesday night, March 17.

Remarkably, the first rankings of the season not only featured three teams inside their respective top 10, but two of those three were inside the top five.

Those two teams were the Spain Park Jaguars in Class 7A and the Helena Huskies in Class 6A.

Also cracking the top 10 were the Thompson Warriors in the 7A standings.

But the Huskies were the highest ranked of the three at No. 2 in the 6A classification after a dominant start to the season with several big wins.

When the rankings were released, Helena had put together a 19-4 start to the season with wins against other ranked teams like Hewitt-Trussville, Vestavia Hills, Spain Park, Hayden, Corner and Hoover.

The win against the Hewitt-Trussville marked the Huskies’ only blemish of the season and showed just how good Helena can be.

Helena’s four losses have come to Vestavia Hills, Hoover, Athens and Thompson, who are all ranked in their respective classification’s top 10.

Spain Park has also flown out of the gate this year with a 16-4 start, which is nothing new for the Jaguars, who are No. 4 in the standings.

A regular in the 7A top 10, the Jags have beaten some of the state’s best teams with losses to Helena, Hoover, Bob Jones and Vestavia Hills. Each of those teams was ranked highly in the first poll.

The losses to Vestavia Hills and Hewitt were by one run. The Jags bounced back to beat Vestavia in their area opener, but lost to the Huskies in the second area game by a score of 2-1.

Thompson was just a few spots behind Spain Park at No. 8 in the standings despite one less loss than the Jags.

The Warriors are 15-3 overall this season with a 7-3 loss to Dale County and two losses to Vestavia by two runs or less. Both Dale County and the Rebels are in the top 10 of their respective classifications.

The Chelsea Hornets also received some recognition in the first standings after receiving nominations for a spot in the top 10.

Chelsea is 12-7 overall this season with wins in four of its last five games to become a threat heading into area play.

CLASS 7A

Hewitt-Trussville (16-1-1) Fairhope (16-1) Bob Jones (11-2) Spain Park (16-4) Central-Phenix City (17-1) Vestavia Hills (14-4) Austin (9-5) Thompson (16-3) Sparkman (9-2) Hoover (14-7)

Others nominated: Albertville (9-5), Auburn (9-7), Baker (7-12), Dothan (13-5), Enterprise (10-8).

CLASS 6A

Athens (15-3) Helena (19-4) Hazel Green (13-5) Buckhorn (13-2) Spanish Fort (16-3) Fort Payne (12-1) Pell City (13-2) Mortimer Jordan (6-12-1) Springville (12-5) Saraland (13-5)

Others nominated: Baldwin County (4-3), Chelsea (12-7), Cullman (6-6), Gardendale (12-10-1), Hartselle (5-8), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (16-3), Muscle Shoals (14-1), Oxford (9-6), Robertsdale (10-4), Wetumpka (13-8).

CLASS 5A

Faith Academy (12-1-1) Tallassee (14-6-2) Brewbaker Tech (19-2) Elmore County (17-5) Ardmore (11-5) Alexandria (7-4) Hayden (10-4-1) Lawrence County (17-7) Satsuma (15-4) Corner (10-4)

Others nominated: Douglas (9-3), East Limestone (10-3), John Carroll (10-5), Rehobeth (7-8).

CLASS 4A

Curry (23-3) Rogers (10-0) Northside (22-4) Cleburne County (12-3) Madison County (15-4) Dale County (12-7) Cherokee County (7-2) Alabama Christian (8-12) North Jackson (9-7) Wilson (8-5)

Others nominated: Brooks (8-6), Etowah (12-4), Gordo (10-8), Madison Academy (6-2), Oneonta (8-4), Priceville (8-5).

CLASS 3A

Prattville Christian (14-5) Pleasant Valley (14-3) Plainview (5-2-1) Opp (15-5-1) Mobile Christian (12-5) Houston Academy (15-3) Danville (10-5) Oakman (7-4) Wicksburg (10-7) Sylvania (0-1)

Others nominated: Beulah (10-10), Colbert Heights (6-2), Elkmont (5-3), Fyffe (2-3-1), Geraldine (4-3), Lauderdale County (5-7), Piedmont (5-4), Winfield (9-6-1).

CLASS 2A

Pisgah (6-2) Sumiton Christian (9-3) G.W. Long (9-0) Leroy (17-3) Hatton (4-8) Mars Hill Bible (11-4) Spring Garden (2-1) Sand Rock (4-6) Red Bay (7-4) Randolph County (11-6)

Others nominated: West End (5-0), Winston County (4-7).

CLASS 1A

Brantley (10-5) South Lamar (6-2) Appalachian (7-2) Skyline (1-2) Ragland (6-5) Sweet Water (9-10) Kinston (5-7) Holy Spirit (2-5) Millry (4-2) Belgreen (6-4)

Others nominated: Berry (6-8), Marion County (2-5).

AISA

Clarke Prep (18-3) Macon East (19-7) Bessemer Academy (12-3) Glenwood (14-9) Edgewood (11-11) Southern Academy (12-3) Pike Liberal Arts (13-7) Lakeside (11-10) Hooper Academy (14-7) Abbeville Christian (9-8)

Others nominated: Tuscaloosa Academy (1-3), Jackson Academy (8-1), South Choctaw (5-5).