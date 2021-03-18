expand
March 18, 2021

Former SCSO deputy arrested on child pornography charges

By Emily Sparacino

Published 8:56 am Thursday, March 18, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A former Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested on multiple child pornography charges.

Evan Jamieson, 38, of Harpersville was arrested on March 12 on two counts of dissemination of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography, each with a $10,000 bond.

Jamieson

According to an SCSO press release, Jamieson resigned from the SCSO more than a year ago while in good standing.

“We are shocked by the news of this investigation,” Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego wrote in the release.

Jamieson turned himself in to the Shelby County Jail on March 12 and was released later the same day after making bond.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is not involved in the investigation of Jamieson’s charges, according to the release.

