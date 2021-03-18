expand
Ad Spot

March 18, 2021

Helena's annual citywide Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for March 27. (File)

Helena sets March 27 for annual Easter egg hunt

By Nathan Howell

Published 2:55 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA — One of the most iconic holiday traditions is when parents bring their children out to celebrate Easter with an Easter Egg Hunt. The city of Helena has set a date for its annual event so that families can start planning to be out in a safely distanced event.

The egg hunt will run from 9:30 to 11 a.m.  on March 27 at the Helena Amphitheater and be split into three age groups: 2 and under, 3-7 years old and 8-12 years old.

The ages 2 and under, and ages 3-7 hunt will take place from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m., and the hunt for ages 8-12 will take place beginning at 10:15 a.m.

According to Helena Parks and Recreation’s Lilly Clayton the event is just a fun way for children in the Helena community to get out and celebrate the day.

“We just want to do something for the kids who live in Helena so that they can celebrate Easter with a fun egg hunt,” Clayton said.

There will be golden eggs hidden for some of the hunts that will win the finder a special basket.

Cabin Fever Coffee will be set up at the amphitheater for those who want a warm beverage or snack during the hunt.

The city will also have water and juice boxes that they will hand out to the kids at the hunt.

More information is available on the City of Helena Facebook page.

More News

Gladys Marie Sivert

Resident’s clover collection featured in Garden & Gun magazine

Helena sets March 27 for annual Easter egg hunt

Alvin McNeal

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Resident’s clover collection featured in Garden & Gun magazine

Helena

Helena sets March 27 for annual Easter egg hunt

Alabaster Main Story

Opening day and Parade of Teams kicks off spring sports

Calera

“Easter Eggspress” departing at Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum

Calera

Calera 5K Run/Walk to return in person

News

Pelham plans Easter activities

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s Fire at the Foothills cook-off to return April 17

280 Reporter

Former SCSO deputy arrested on child pornography charges

280 Reporter

Coosa Valley Milling to host chicken swap day March 20

News

Four-legged friends get out for Paws in the Park

280 Main Story

Shelby County now in high risk category for severe weather

News

UPDATE: Pelham City Schools to dismiss at 11:30 a.m. due to severe weather

280 Main Story

UPDATE: Shelby County Schools to dismiss at 11 a.m. due to severe weather threat

280 Main Story

Buffalo Wild Wings, Arby’s locations to open in Chelsea

Montevallo

University of Montevallo to close at noon for severe weather

News

Pelham City Schools to dismiss early due to severe weather

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools to dismiss at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to weather

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools to dismiss classes early for severe weather

Helena

“Old Town Live” to kick off entertainment district

280 Main Story

UPDATE: Hoover city facilities, schools to close early for severe weather

Helena

Spring Cleanup spruces up Helena

Alabaster Reporter

ACS releases approved 2021-2022 school calendar

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster conducting market study for new hotel space

News

Civic Complex to host Theatre on Ice event