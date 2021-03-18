expand
Ad Spot

March 18, 2021

Lay Lake festival brings normalcy back to 4-H Center

By Scott Mims

Published 5:13 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA — Few things bring people together like live music. There was plenty to be heard Saturday, March 13 at the inaugural Lay Lake Music & Arts Festival, hosted by the Alabama 4-H Center.

The center, which supports 4-H programs in all 67 Alabama counties, took a huge hit from the pandemic in 2020 as schools were not allowed to travel to events like 4-H Summer Camp.

In response, leaders at the center tried to come up with events that would draw families and allow families to stay together while participating. The Lay Lake Music & Arts Festival was born out of this effort.

“We’ve been trying to promote things where we can show that we can social distance and wear masks and still have a good time,” said Alabama 4-H Center Assistant Manager Kristy Abrams. “The musicians were incredible and all the guests were really happy with everything. We appreciated all the support from people coming and enjoying the day with us.”

The festival featured several musical guests including the headliner Rumours, a Fleetwood Mac cover band. Arts and crafts booths were also set up throughout the grounds, as well as food trucks.

Abrams called the event a success and said the center plans on doing it again next year. She said several attendees were first-timers and some were from out of state.

“It was just a perfect day. We had a lot of great comments on the new construction and renovation, and they loved the bands,” she said.

She thanked the festival’s sponsors including: America’s First Credit Union, Brown Lumber, Goodwyn Mills Company, Business Interiors, Shelby County Commissioner Kevin Morris, Smiley’s Hauling & Construction, Tim Abrams, Coosa Cotton, Southern Pipe, Research Solutions, Eagle Framing and Construction, Clanton Auto Supply, The Garage, and Central Paper Co.

More News

Lay Lake festival brings normalcy back to 4-H Center

Gladys Marie Sivert

Resident’s clover collection featured in Garden & Gun magazine

Helena sets March 27 for annual Easter egg hunt

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

Lay Lake festival brings normalcy back to 4-H Center

280 Reporter

Resident’s clover collection featured in Garden & Gun magazine

Helena

Helena sets March 27 for annual Easter egg hunt

Alabaster Main Story

Opening day and Parade of Teams kicks off spring sports

Calera

“Easter Eggspress” departing at Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum

Calera

Calera 5K Run/Walk to return in person

News

Pelham plans Easter activities

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s Fire at the Foothills cook-off to return April 17

280 Reporter

Former SCSO deputy arrested on child pornography charges

280 Reporter

Coosa Valley Milling to host chicken swap day March 20

News

Four-legged friends get out for Paws in the Park

280 Main Story

Shelby County now in high risk category for severe weather

News

UPDATE: Pelham City Schools to dismiss at 11:30 a.m. due to severe weather

280 Main Story

UPDATE: Shelby County Schools to dismiss at 11 a.m. due to severe weather threat

280 Main Story

Buffalo Wild Wings, Arby’s locations to open in Chelsea

Montevallo

University of Montevallo to close at noon for severe weather

News

Pelham City Schools to dismiss early due to severe weather

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools to dismiss at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to weather

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools to dismiss classes early for severe weather

Helena

“Old Town Live” to kick off entertainment district

280 Main Story

UPDATE: Hoover city facilities, schools to close early for severe weather

Helena

Spring Cleanup spruces up Helena

Alabaster Reporter

ACS releases approved 2021-2022 school calendar

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster conducting market study for new hotel space