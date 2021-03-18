Opening day and Parade of Teams kicks off spring sports

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Youth sports kicked off in Alabaster on March 12 and 13 as the youth baseball and girls’ softball teams kicked off their seasons with their Parade of Teams and opening day.

According to Parks and Recreation Community Programs Manager Morgan Lawley, these events were a great way to recognize the more than 350 kids that make up the 28 teams for youth sports.

“I think everybody is just really excited about the opportunity to get out and be able to play,” Lawley said. “Doing the parade is really just a great way for us to kick off the season with the players, coaches, parents and community members.”

The department was worried that registration might be down, but the numbers held strong and the teams were able to move forward into the season.

“Our numbers were pretty close to where they usually are as far as registration goes,” Lawley said. “A few of our older groups were a little bit lower, but our younger groups were higher so it all evened out.”

The Parade of Teams went forward on March 12 as a way for parents across the entire community to come out and cheer on their children, while meeting the coaches that make the sports possible in the community.

“We had all of the teams line up on the field and then walk down to third base and then around in the grass past home plate where they would get on the foul line and take a knee,” Lawley said. “We would announce the coaches and players as they go by so that parents could cheer for their kids.”

There was also the sixth annual firemen versus police softball game after the parade that is usually a popular event.

Lawley said that Alabaster Mayor Scott Brakefield also came out to say a few words and throw the first pitch of the season.

The season officially kicked off on March 13, when teams held their opening day games.

Overall, Lawley said that everyone is very enthusiastic for the season and that the Parks and Rec Department, as well as the city, are excited to be able to provide youth sports after a year of having to be shut inside.