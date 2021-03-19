expand
March 19, 2021

Calera boys and girls shutout Chilton County for area wins

By Alec Etheredge

Published 4:13 pm Friday, March 19, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

CALERA – The Calera boys and girls soccer teams picked up important area wins on Thursday, March 18 in rescheduled area matchups against Chilton County.

Moved from Tuesday to Thursday due to weather, both teams needed wins as they look to chase down playoff spots this season.

The girls have put together a solid season so far with two losses on the schedule and both to good teams. They lost 4-0 to a ranked 7A Thompson team and 2-0 to No. 5 Pelham, who has yet to lose a game this season.

The Eagles, however, had already beaten Chilton County two weeks earlier by a final score of 3-1 and were 2-1 in area play heading into the game with wins against Helena and Chilton and the loss to Pelham.

This time around, Calera found a rhythm in the first half with three goals and never looked back. The confident group was able to pull away in the second half for a 10-0 win to complete the season sweep of the Tigers and improve to 3-1 in area play.

At 3-1, the Eagles have the upper hand to advance to the postseason along with Pelham right now, but they still have one game left against Helena and one against the Panthers.

The boys have had some trouble at times this season, but they have also been able to now beat Chilton County twice, giving them two area wins.

With a 7-0 shutout of the Tigers, Calera was able to keep alive postseason chances with games still left against Helena and Pelham. The Eagles lost to both 5-0 in their previous two games before taking down Chilton, but will look to use this win as a spark down the stretch following spring break.

