March 19, 2021

The Strawberry Festival will return to Calera’s Oliver Park on Saturday, April 24. (File)

Calera Strawberry Festival to make sweet return

Published 12:32 pm Friday, March 19, 2021

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

CALERA — The annual Strawberry Festival was one of many traditions Calera residents had to give up in 2020 thanks to COVID-19.

But the near decade-long festival will make a return to Oliver Park on Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and is free to attend.

The Strawberry Festival will feature live music, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, a Kids Zone, car show and—of course—fresh strawberries from local farmers.

“This event is for the community to come together and interact with each other and learn a new face, learn a new person,” said Calera Parks and Recreation Director Seth Gandy. “Our main deal is supporting our local farmers. They (strawberries) are always a hot commodity and they always sell quickly.”

The Calera High School band will perform prior to the event, and Automatic Slim Blues Band will play from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Gandy said the school’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) helped with event planning this year.

“We’re excited to have them on board this year and to have some of our youth helping us,” he said.

This year, the Kids Zone is sponsored by Central State Bank and Sav Mor Food Outlet. Meanwhile, the car show will be held nearby at the high school football field. These activities are free and will be COVID-19 guideline-friendly, Gandy indicated.

Anyone interested in being a vendor should call Calera Parks and Recreation at 205-668-7250. For updates, visit the city of Calera Facebook page.

