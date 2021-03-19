expand
Ad Spot

March 19, 2021

Chelsea's softball team got two home runs each from Tyler Erwin and Olivia Bergert to pick up a 13-run area win against Homewood. (For the Reporter/Cari Dean)

Chelsea picks up 13-run area win against Homewood

By Alec Etheredge

Published 4:58 pm Friday, March 19, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HOMEWOOD – Chelsea’s softball team continued a strong stretch on Thursday, March 18, when the Hornets were able to put together one of their most dominant wins of the season.

Taking on area foe Homewood, Chelsea scored two or more runs in all but one of the seven innings to pull away for a lopsided 19-3 area win against the Patriots.

The Hornets outhit Homewood 14-6 in the win and committed four less errors to pick up the easy win.

Homewood scored runs in the first and second innings, but it was no match for Chelsea’s offense.

The Hornets, however, trailed at the end of two innings with Homewood holding a 3-2 lead.

That changed in the top of the third when Olivia Bergert blasted a home run to left field to give Chelsea the lead with one swing of the bat, and it never changed hands again.

The real difference maker came in the top of the fourth thanks to a six-run explosion. It started with back-to-back doubles, the second of which from Natalie Romager drove home one run.

An error allowed another run to score, while an RBI single from Tyler Erwin made it 7-3.

Then, Bergert came back to the plate with two outs and blasted another bomb over the left-field fence, this time a three-run shot to give the Hornets a 10-3 advantage.

Erwin was also big for Chelsea as she hit two home runs the rest of the way to drive home a total of six runs in the game.

Both finished with two home runs, while Erwin went 4-for-5 with six RBIs and five runs scored and Bergert went 2-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs scored.

Madelyn Clines also had multiple RBIs with two after going 1-for-5 and scoring three runs. Hannah Marler, Carly Taylor, Trout, Olivia Morgan and Romager all had hits. Marler and Romager each added an RBI, while Jayden Buff added two walks and Kathryn Bryars three walks.

Trout got the start in the circle and struck out four while allowing three hits and three runs in three innings. Erwin finished the final four innings and struck out eight while allowing three hits and no runs.

More News

Chelsea picks up 13-run area win against Homewood

Green beefs out the competition at cook-off

Calera boys and girls shutout Chilton County for area wins

Pelham girls remain undefeated, boys pick up area win

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

Green beefs out the competition at cook-off

Alabaster Main Story

FBC Alabaster helping to feed those in need

280 Main Story

Rolling roadblocks planned for I-65 utility work in Pelham

Alabaster Main Story

Stano gets to take dream trip to Disney

Calera

Calera Strawberry Festival to make sweet return

280 Reporter

Where are we headed with COVID-19?

Montevallo

Library adds digital content streaming service

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools names Horton elementary school coordinator

280 Main Story

Mental health professionals tackle pandemic-related stress

Community Columnists

Oestreich tirelessly volunteers in retirement

Community Columnists

Spreading love and the joy of reading

280 Main Story

Cris Bell leaving Oak Mountain to become Scottsboro head coach

Columbiana

Lay Lake festival brings normalcy back to 4-H Center

280 Reporter

Resident’s clover collection featured in Garden & Gun magazine

Helena

Helena sets March 27 for annual Easter egg hunt

Alabaster Main Story

Opening day and Parade of Teams kicks off spring sports

Calera

“Easter Eggspress” departing at Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum

Calera

Calera 5K Run/Walk to return in person

News

Pelham plans Easter activities

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s Fire at the Foothills cook-off to return April 17

280 Reporter

Former SCSO deputy arrested on child pornography charges

280 Reporter

Coosa Valley Milling to host chicken swap day March 20

News

Four-legged friends get out for Paws in the Park

280 Main Story

Shelby County now in high risk category for severe weather