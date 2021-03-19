Rolling roadblocks planned for I-65 utility work in Pelham

FROM STAFF REPORTS

PELHAM — Alabama Power will make utility crossings on Interstate 65 at the 240- and 242.25-mile markers in Pelham on Sunday, March 21 beginning at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

The work will require rolling roadblocks along I-65 northbound and southbound from Exit 234 (Shelby County Airport) to Exit 250 (Interstate 459 interchange) from approximately 6-10 a.m.

Motorists who cannot avoid the area during this time should take note of the following:

-Traffic will be slowed to 20 mph while the new lines are pulled across I-65.

-The duration of each rolling roadblock will be approximately 15 minutes.

-Traffic will be allowed to clear between each operation.

Motorists can expect delays during these operations. Motorists are also requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival and departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this maintenance operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama. For further information, visit Dot.state.al.us.