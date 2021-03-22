expand
Ad Spot

March 22, 2021

The Chelsea City Council approved annexation requests and the purchase of a vehicle for Chelsea Fire and Rescue on March 16. (File)

Council approves annexations, fire department vehicle purchase

By Emily Sparacino

Published 8:54 am Monday, March 22, 2021

CHELSEA – In addition to hearing Mayor Tony Picklesimer’s report about Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s locations coming to Chelsea, the Chelsea City Council on March 16 approved annexation requests and the purchase of a vehicle for Chelsea Fire and Rescue.

The Council voted to authorize the purchase of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado for Chelsea Fire Chief Joe Lee for $3,867.57, including lighting, markings and radio equipment installation.

Lee’s current department vehicle will be used by the next deputy chief.

Regarding the annexations, the Council approved requests submitted by Michael and Cheryl Turner for their property located at 4875 Highway 69 in Chelsea.

The two parcels being annexed consist of 4.26 acres and 5.74 acres.

The Council also accepted a quote for $7,585 from Squirrel’s Septic Tank Service LLC to install a French drain at the softball field with the addition of about $1,500 for gravel.

More News

New fine arts building to benefit hundreds of students at OMHS

“Camp Oaks” brings field trip to students

Pelham Ridge student creates winning Fire Prevention slogan

Council approves annexations, fire department vehicle purchase

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

New fine arts building to benefit hundreds of students at OMHS

News

“Camp Oaks” brings field trip to students

News

Pelham Ridge student creates winning Fire Prevention slogan

280 Reporter

Council approves annexations, fire department vehicle purchase

280 Main Story

280 work to require lane closures

Montevallo

SCSO investigating possible shooting death

Calera

Get to know Athlete of the Week Carter Sheehan

Class Notes

Get to know Student of the Week Jonathan Everheart

News

Green beefs out the competition at cook-off

Alabaster Main Story

FBC Alabaster helping to feed those in need

280 Main Story

Rolling roadblocks planned for I-65 utility work in Pelham

Alabaster Main Story

Stano gets to take dream trip to Disney

Calera

Calera Strawberry Festival to make sweet return

280 Reporter

Where are we headed with COVID-19?

Montevallo

Library adds digital content streaming service

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools names Horton elementary school coordinator

280 Main Story

Mental health professionals tackle pandemic-related stress

Community Columnists

Oestreich tirelessly volunteers in retirement

Community Columnists

Spreading love and the joy of reading

280 Main Story

Cris Bell leaving Oak Mountain to become Scottsboro head coach

Columbiana

Lay Lake festival brings normalcy back to 4-H Center

280 Reporter

Resident’s clover collection featured in Garden & Gun magazine

Helena

Helena sets March 27 for annual Easter egg hunt

Alabaster Main Story

Opening day and Parade of Teams kicks off spring sports