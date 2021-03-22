expand
March 22, 2021

Central Alabama Wellness will hold a Family Fun Day in Helena on April 10 to provide mental health and wellness resources to the community. (Contributed)

Family Fun Day to provide family fun and resources for mental wellness

By Nathan Howell

Published 2:06 pm Monday, March 22, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – Central Alabama Wellness is set to host a Family Fun Day at the Helena Amphitheater on April 10, as part of their “Be Well Shelby” campaign, which seeks to provide mental wellness resources and information.

The event will be loaded with activities such as games, a live band, DJs, Zumba, prizes, food trucks and more things that the entire family can enjoy.

According to Prevention Director Zina Cartwell, Central Alabama Wellness has partnered with Vineyard Family Services, Compact and Impact Helena to host this event which will also provide resources for mental wellness.

“This is an opportunity for Helena to come out and have a fun day with the whole family,” Cartwell said. “We will highlight veteran’s services and provide resources at booths during the event. There will be resources for the entire community available, but we wanted to specifically highlight veterans.”

The group is hosting this event as a way to reconnect with the community after changing their name from Chilton Shelby Mental Health Center. The group had planned similar events last year; however, they were unable to follow through due to the pandemic.

“We felt that this would be a good opportunity for us to reintroduce ourselves to the community,” Cartwell said. “We want to let everyone know that services are available for mental health and wellness. We want to put on events like these not only to highlight our organization, but to give the community something fun to do with their families.”

Cartwell hopes that the Family Fun Day will also encourage and support their mission just by giving people an outlet to get out and enjoy the day.

“We believe that this can also create mental wellness just be being able to get out, enjoy your time with other people and providing resources,” she said. “We want to be at a place where we are not only giving out resources but creating a fun place where everyone can relieve stress and enjoy themselves after dealing with the pandemic.”

The Family Fun Day is a free event, and anyone is welcome and encouraged to come out and enjoy the warm spring weather.

More information is available at Centralalabamawellness.org.

