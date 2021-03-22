expand
March 22, 2021

Helena shuts out Pelham in area game, picks up 20th win

By Alec Etheredge

Published 3:14 pm Monday, March 22, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HELENA – The Helena Huskies became Shelby County’s first softball team to 20 wins this season and did so with a shutout area victory against Pelham on Friday, March 19.

With the win, Helena improved to 20-4 overall and 3-0 in area play. It also gave the Huskies a win against each area opponent by a combined 13-2 so far this season.

Taking on the Panthers, Cam Bailey put together one of her best games so far this season and was one hit from a no-hitter. She put together a complete-game victory, pitching all seven innings and giving up just one hit and no runs while striking out 13 of the 22 batters she faced.

That allowed the Huskies to be patient at the plate, which paid off in the bottom of the second.

A hit batter and a single put the first two batters aboard, while an RBI bunt from Juju Wilkins not only allowed the first run to score but put runners on the corners.

An error allowed the next run to score, while a passed ball eventually allowed another run to score, making it 3-0 Helena through two innings of play.

Following a scoreless third and fourth, Helena’s bats woke up again in the bottom of the fifth.

The Huskies got a lead-off double from Haley Morris, which was followed by a ground ball from Bella Holiday, putting runners on the corners with no outs.

After Holiday stole second to put two runners in scoring position, Alex Erwin laced a ball to center field, allowing both baserunners to score and give the Huskies a 5-0 lead.

That was more than enough cushion for Helena, as Bailey allowed just one more baserunner over the final two innings.

At the plate, Erwin had two RBIs with her one hit, while Wilkins added two hits and one RBI. Bailey and Morris also added one hit apiece.

