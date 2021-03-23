Chelsea realty office hosting community egg hunt

CHELSEA – A local realty company is offering residents a creative Easter event to enjoy through early April.

The agents at EXIT Royal Realty at The Narrows have hidden plastic Easter eggs around Chelsea, Mt Laurel and Greystone for a community egg hunt now through April 1 at 4 p.m.

Participants can look for the treat-filled eggs around local parks, community gathering areas and participating businesses.

“We are excited to offer a family-fun activity, while promoting area businesses,” Managing Broker Stacey Adcock said.

Participants who find a “lucky” egg are invited to come by EXIT Royal Realty at The Narrows office and spin the wheel for additional prizes, such as gift certificates to area businesses.

Those who spin the wheel and register their phone and email will be entered into a drawing for the grand prize: a free seven-night resort vacation certificate through Wyndham Destinations.

The office is located at 13521 Old Highway 280, Suite 249, in Chelsea and is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The contest will end at 4 p.m. on April 1, or when all prizes have been awarded.

The drawing for the vacation voucher grand prize will be held on April 2, and the winner will be notified by a phone call.

Egg hunt participants are asked not to move or damage any property while searching for the eggs, as all are visible without having to dig or remove items.