Church to hold Biscuits and Eggs drive-thru Easter event

NORTH SHELBY – Asbury United Methodist Church is once again modifying one of its outreach events to keep families safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of hosting a traditional Easter egg hunt and biscuit breakfast at the church this year, staff is bringing Easter to local families—drive-thru style.

“We always have a large turnout to our Easter event and knew that some improvisation was required to comply with necessary safety protocols,” Communications Coordinator Amy Gonzalez said. “With this drive-thru format, we can still welcome and serve our community breakfast, but also leave them with a gift they can keep or share with others.”

On Saturday, April 3 from 9-11 a.m., families may drive through Asbury’s front parking lot to pick up a hot, free, biscuit-inspired breakfast, along with a dozen eggs filled with surprises that can be used for an egg hunt at home or taken to a loved one’s home and hidden in their yard as a surprise.

“The drive-thru will be set up outside the sanctuary,” Gonzalez said. “The Easter bunny may be dropping by to say hello.”

No registration is required to pick up a basket, but only 300 baskets will be available.