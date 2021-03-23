expand
March 23, 2021

The Voice of Faith International Ministries will host a Resurrection Sunday service to highlight the biblical reasoning behind celebrating the resurrection. (Contributed)

Voice of Faith to host Resurrection Sunday service at sports complex

By Nathan Howell

Published 3:49 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – The Voice of Faith International Ministries is preparing to host a special Resurrection Sunday service at the Helena Sports Complex on April 4.The event will emphasize the importance of the resurrection with a sermon by the church’s pastor Franklin Kirksey, beginning at 6:30 a.m.

“One of the reasons why the Lord placed it on my heart to host this service was to explain the true biblical reason for the resurrection,” Kirksey explained. “The body, as well as the world needs to know the word of God.”

Kirksey explained that often times families get wrapped up in celebrating Easter with the Easter bunny, egg hunts and other activities. However, he said that wanted to emphasize with this service the death and resurrection story of Jesus Christ from the Bible.

“We have been brought up in a system that tells us it is about all of those things,” he said. “We wanted to share the word and let the people choose for themselves what to believe. This is a situation where we can present Jesus and not the bunny rabbit.”

He said that this was not meant to get down on people who participate in those activities, but to provide strictly scripture-based information for people who want to attend.

“I grew up in Helena, and for years we would buy eggs and color them and hide them,” Kirksey said. “I found out through reading the bible that it didn’t have anything to do with our savior. We just want to allow the Holy Spirit to bring forth the word of God.”

The service is open to anyone who wants to attend, and Kirksey said he expects it to be a great biblical experience for everyone involved.

“We are looking to have a good time,” Kirksey said. “There is no judgement from us. They can dress however they want, and if they want to celebrate those Easter traditions no one will stop them or judge them.”

This will be an indoor service with proper spacing for social distancing. The church will have masks and hand sanitizers available for those who need them.

The service begins at 6:30 a.m. that morning at the Helena Sports Complex located at 110 Sports Complex Drive.

Voice of Faith to host Resurrection Sunday service at sports complex

