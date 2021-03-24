expand
March 25, 2021

2021 Poor Man’s Supper a success

By Scott Mims

Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, March 24, 2021

ALABASTER — The return of Camp Branch UMC’s annual Poor Man’s Supper was a success, even though the ongoing pandemic prevented the option of indoor dining this year.

United Methodist Women member Debra Payne said the group sold close to 100 plates on Saturday, March 20 to support local mission projects.

“We did miss the opportunity to fellowship with everyone in the basement like we normally do, but it was a very big success,” Payne said. “We had several people who gave more generously (than the advertised $10 donation), so it was a very successful fundraiser for us.”

About 10 volunteers pitched in approximately 8 to 10 hours apiece preparing the meals in their own homes and then packing plates at the church to serve to participants. The menu included butterbeans, turnip greens, cole slaw, wieners and kraut, cornbread and homemade fruit cobbler.

For those unfamiliar, the Poor Man’s Supper menu is a Southern tradition with a history that goes back to the Great Depression. Camp Branch has hosted the supper for about 30 years but was unable to do so in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The mission projects supported by the ministry include Family Connection, My Sister’s Place, the Methodist Children’s Home, the church food pantry and other projects both within the church and in the community.

Payne expressed thanks to all those who supported the ministry.

“We thank the community and our church members for their continued support through the years,” she said.

Atkison spreads hope, comfort through knitting

Easter Bunny Tea was a first-class event

2021 Poor Man’s Supper a success

Medders Family Farm to host Spring Fling on April 3

