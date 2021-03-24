expand
Ad Spot

March 25, 2021

Easter Bunny Tea was a first-class event

By Staff Reports

Published 7:36 pm Wednesday, March 24, 2021

By SASHA JOHNS / Community Columnist

The fourth annual Easter Bunny Tea was a huge success at the Grande Hall in downtown Columbiana Saturday, March 13. It was not only a beautiful event but a lively party that little ones loved every minute of.

Leigh Langley and Amy Vansant are local hairstylists and business owners who have thrown the lavish tea that boasts a visit from not only the Easter Bunny but his wife too for several years now.

Every table was decked out in real china, fine linens and bouquets of flowers, which made it a marvelous opportunity for children to practice their manners in a fancy setting.

“I want the children who come to experience the finer things in life and not just paper decorations,” Langley said.

Diane Moore of the Hearts Desire Tea room shared her hostess skills with other volunteers by pouring tea that her business provided for the event.  Decorated cupcakes, cookies, candy and other tempting refreshments were served by volunteers, but guests were given plenty of time to work it off dancing with Mr. And Mrs. Easter Bunny during the party.

The event boasted a large dance floor with plenty of room to distance safely where children had a great time dancing with Mr. and Mrs. Bunny the whole afternoon. Children were also delighted by a couple of canine guests that tried to steal the show too.

Janice Gordon, a lifelong resident of Columbiana, brought her family from Gadsden to the tea.

“This was our first year to go and we were very impressed. Everything was princess-like. My granddaughters loved dancing with the bunnies, and drinking tea from real china teacups,” she said.

The party was for everyone, boys and girls, young and old alike. While the dress code was “come as you are” every attendee showed up in their Sunday best ready to have a good time. Guest had the opportunity to commemorate their day in a photo booth where they could capture snapshots with the bunnies.

The proceeds of the event that sold nearly 150 tickets will go to the Columbiana Main Street organization. This will be one of many fundraisers that will work to provide for eventual facade grants for businesses down on Columbiana’s historic Main Street, as well as provide for plants and other items that will help for efforts to update the overall aesthetic downtown.

More News

Atkison spreads hope, comfort through knitting

Easter Bunny Tea was a first-class event

2021 Poor Man’s Supper a success

Medders Family Farm to host Spring Fling on April 3

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Community Columnists

Atkison spreads hope, comfort through knitting

Columbiana

Easter Bunny Tea was a first-class event

Alabaster Main Story

2021 Poor Man’s Supper a success

Montevallo

Medders Family Farm to host Spring Fling on April 3

Helena

Two by Two fosters 50 puppies in one weekend

280 Main Story

Another wave of severe weather possible Thursday

News

Pelham maintains AAA S&P rating, plans improvements and projects

280 Main Story

Keeping the chaos away: Chelsea firefighters participate in training exercises

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster hosting community yard sale May 15

280 Main Story

Area churches, communities hosting Easter egg hunts

Montevallo

Council appoints new MDCD board member following chair’s resignation

Faith

Lakeview youth’s small group has big impact for GBHS

280 Reporter

Chelsea realty office hosting community egg hunt

Helena

Helena Miracle League eyeing a successful spring season

Faith

Voice of Faith to host Resurrection Sunday service at sports complex

280 Main Story

Church to hold Biscuits and Eggs drive-thru Easter event

Alabaster Reporter

Interstellar Ginger Beer hosting free Crawfish Fest April 17

Alabaster Main Story

Senate District 14 candidates participate in forum ahead of next week’s election

Helena

HPD hosting Ruck 22 for veteran suicide awareness

Alabaster Main Story

ACS employees receive first dose of vaccine

280 Main Story

Hear from each House District 73 candidate ahead of next week’s election

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel gets rings to celebrate championship season

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain’s Love named 2021 Coach of the Year

280 Main Story

Spain Park’s Crawford earns county’s Player of the Year honor