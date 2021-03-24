expand
Ad Spot

March 24, 2021

Keeping the chaos away: Chelsea firefighters participate in training exercises

By Emily Sparacino

Published 12:53 pm Wednesday, March 24, 2021

CHELSEA – Chelsea Fire and Rescue is available to assist the city’s residents whenever an emergency arises, and the department’s firefighters complete training continuously to keep their rescue skills sharp.

But in addition to assisting residents, firefighters need to know how to come to each other’s aid during calls if necessary, and special training exercises are helping to prepare them for different scenarios.

“This is kind of like in-house training,” Chelsea Fire Chief Joe Lee said. “We do this weekly on all three shifts. It’s similar to team-building type stuff.”

Lee said his firefighters have begun several weeks of rapid intervention training, or RIT, at a vacant house the city owns off Shelby County 47.

In good weather, they spend about two hours three mornings a week running through various scenarios, such as a firefighter becoming trapped inside a burning structure.

“They get used to working together and communicating with each other,” Lee said. “It gets them comfortable in their gear. The more they wear it, the more comfortable they get in it.”

Lee said they use a smoke machine and other devices to replicate the visibility challenges in a real fire.

“In a fire, you can’t see very well, so we try to train in similar situations,” he said. “The more you do something, the better you get at it. When they go on an actual call, they fall back on their training. It’s all designed to keep the chaos away.”

Lee said the department’s RIT also familiarizes newer firefighters with Alabama Fire College’s 40-hour RIT class.

“We give them a basic overview of that class,” Lee said. “It helps them understand what their role is. Each person has a role to play, and the more we can play those roles together, the more organized it is.”

Lee said the department will rotate through different places in the city for training.

“We won’t always be in that house,” he said. “We will be moving around to different places. We’re always doing something every week.”

More News

Another wave of severe weather possible Thursday

Pelham maintains AAA S&P rating, plans improvements and projects

Keeping the chaos away: Chelsea firefighters participate in training exercises

Alabaster hosting community yard sale May 15

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Another wave of severe weather possible Thursday

News

Pelham maintains AAA S&P rating, plans improvements and projects

280 Main Story

Keeping the chaos away: Chelsea firefighters participate in training exercises

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster hosting community yard sale May 15

280 Main Story

Area churches, communities hosting Easter egg hunts

Montevallo

Council appoints new MDCD board member following chair’s resignation

Faith

Lakeview youth’s small group has big impact for GBHS

280 Reporter

Chelsea realty office hosting community egg hunt

Helena

Helena Miracle League eyeing a successful spring season

Faith

Voice of Faith to host Resurrection Sunday service at sports complex

280 Main Story

Church to hold Biscuits and Eggs drive-thru Easter event

Alabaster Reporter

Interstellar Ginger Beer hosting free Crawfish Fest April 17

Alabaster Main Story

Senate District 14 candidates participate in forum ahead of next week’s election

Helena

HPD hosting Ruck 22 for veteran suicide awareness

Alabaster Main Story

ACS employees receive first dose of vaccine

280 Main Story

Hear from each House District 73 candidate ahead of next week’s election

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel gets rings to celebrate championship season

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain’s Love named 2021 Coach of the Year

280 Main Story

Spain Park’s Crawford earns county’s Player of the Year honor

280 Main Story

Best on the floor: All-County boys basketball team released

Alabaster Main Story

Cardiac arrest patient reunites with first responders, medical staff

280 Reporter

BOE recognizes personnel, approves school calendars and bid renewals

Helena

Family Fun Day to provide family fun and resources for mental wellness

Montevallo

Montevallo opens area play with wins against West Blocton