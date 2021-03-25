Arrest reports for the week of March 21, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 1-28 and March 5-14:
Alabaster
March 8
-Marshall Anthony Dean, 27, of Deatsville, Alabama, possession of a forged instrument first degree.
March 9
-Willie Donald Ray Burton, 34, of Springfield, Ohio, drug trafficking, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance (two counts).
March 10
-Evan Wayne Clemmons, 52, of Alabaster, theft of property first degree.
-David Perez Jr., 20, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.
March 11
-Andrew Seth Guthrie, 28, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief.
March 12
-Alvin Jerome Thomas, 59, of Alabaster, driving while license revoked (two counts), driving while license suspended.
-Joshua Lawrence Bradley, 29, public intoxication, bond revocation.
-James Demetrus Moore, 52, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest, capias warrant.
March 13
-Adan Lopez Galindo, 39, of Alabaster, carrying concealed weapon.
-Juan Alberto Meza Martinez, 36, of Alabaster, alias warrant.
-Andrew Jude Zahumensky, 26, of Alabaster, DUI-any substance.
March 14
-Dustin Michael Albarado, 22, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.
Calera
March 5
-Charles Wayne Vickery Jr., 50, of Shelby, failure to appear.
-Essence Janae Hudson, 24, of Center Point, Alabama, failure to appear.
-Maurice W. Pettaway, 35, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, escape third degree.
March 6
-Devon Cooke, 23, of Riverdale, Georgia, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
March 7
-Benjamin MacGuire Johns, 22, of Montevallo, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Monterrius Jajuan Cash, 25, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-assault, bond revocation.
-Courtney Atavia Bell, 22, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Walter Louis Cash III, 26, of Calera, obstructing government operations, resisting arrest.
-E’rico Deshunn Alexander, 35, of Tuskegee, Alabama, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia.
March 8
-Quintezz Daunte Stevens, 24, of Montevallo, failure to appear (four counts).
-Alfred Eugene Cost, 54, of Alabaster, burglary third degree-residence.
-Derrick Allen Eddins, 35, of Calera, failure to appear.
March 9
-Monday Christine Moore, 55, of Calera, illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia.
-Alfred Eugene Cost, 54, of Alabaster, burglary third degree-residence.
-David Paul Shirah Jr., 26, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
-Miranda Mitchell Pate, 30, of Jemison, Alabama, theft of services fourth degree.
-Jennifer Agent Oechsler, 43, of Byhalia, Mississippi, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Rachel Elaine Elledge, 37, of Montevallo, resisting arrest, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance-barbiturate.
March 10
-Alfred Eugene Cost, 54, of Alabaster, theft of property second degree, burglary third degree-residence.
-Misty Lynn Wright, 29, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Gray Edward Bruce, 65, of Birmingham, agency assist.
-Erin Elizabeth Davenport, 28, of Alabaster, failure to appear (three counts).
-Stacy McNeal Perryman, 50, of Columbiana, agency assist.
-James Keon Prentice, 33, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
-Antigonne Dejuanna Patterson, 31, of Pinson, Alabama, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Dwayne Nathaniel Berry, 30, of Montgomery, DUI-alcohol, open container.
March 11
-Wendall Avery Cooley Alexander, 22, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia, possession of burglar’s tools.
-Alisha Nicole Mason, 26, of Gardendale, Alabama, failure to appear (four counts).
March 12
-Timothy Wayne Gilreath, 41, of Calera, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harpersville
Feb. 3
-Destiny Cherry, 24, of Birmingham, warrant-ours.
Feb. 4
-Erica Ponder, 20, of Birmingham, warrant-ours.
Feb. 5
-Michael Rhoden, 49, of Sylacauga, unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude, DUI, felon in possession of a firearm.
Feb. 9
-Timothy Rudd, 34, of Sylacauga, warrant-ours.
Feb. 12
-Thomas Bryant, 36, of Talladega, warrant-others.
-Deedra Haynes, 50, of Riverside, DUI.
Feb. 13
-Casey Parmer, 29, of Clanton, warrant-ours.
Feb. 25
-Russell Boothe, 57, disorderly conduct.
-Tracy Harding, 38, disorderly conduct.
Helena
March 8
-Jennifer S. Rumore, 48, failure to appear, bail jumping-misdemeanor.
March 12
-Michael Phillip Purdie, 26, outside agency warrant arrest-hold only.
-Taylor Shaughnessy Winkler, 31, DUI-alcohol.
-Hector Godoy-Gonzalez, 30, DUI-alcohol, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.
March 13
-Brian Stringfellow, 42, menacing-intimidation only.
-Maygen Averette Howell, 29, DUI-alcohol.
March 14
-Alfred Leon McKinney, 54, DUI-alcohol.
Montevallo
March 7
-Eugene Stacey, 61, of Centreville, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.
March 9
-John Wesley Whitman, dangeorus drugs-Methamphetamine-possess and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.
March 12
-William Hudson McCain, PI appears in public place under the influence.
-Ommar Guadalupe Corona, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).