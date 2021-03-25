expand
March 25, 2021

Arrest reports for the week of March 21, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 6:53 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 1-28 and March 5-14:

Alabaster

March 8

-Marshall Anthony Dean, 27, of Deatsville, Alabama, possession of a forged instrument first degree.

March 9

-Willie Donald Ray Burton, 34, of Springfield, Ohio, drug trafficking, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance (two counts).

March 10

-Evan Wayne Clemmons, 52, of Alabaster, theft of property first degree.

-David Perez Jr., 20, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.

March 11

-Andrew Seth Guthrie, 28, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief.

March 12

-Alvin Jerome Thomas, 59, of Alabaster, driving while license revoked (two counts), driving while license suspended.

-Joshua Lawrence Bradley, 29, public intoxication, bond revocation.

-James Demetrus Moore, 52, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest, capias warrant.

March 13

-Adan Lopez Galindo, 39, of Alabaster, carrying concealed weapon.

-Juan Alberto Meza Martinez, 36, of Alabaster, alias warrant.

-Andrew Jude Zahumensky, 26, of Alabaster, DUI-any substance.

March 14

-Dustin Michael Albarado, 22, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

 

Calera

March 5

-Charles Wayne Vickery Jr., 50, of Shelby, failure to appear.

-Essence Janae Hudson, 24, of Center Point, Alabama, failure to appear.

-Maurice W. Pettaway, 35, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, escape third degree.

March 6

-Devon Cooke, 23, of Riverdale, Georgia, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

March 7

-Benjamin MacGuire Johns, 22, of Montevallo, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Monterrius Jajuan Cash, 25, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-assault, bond revocation.

-Courtney Atavia Bell, 22, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Walter Louis Cash III, 26, of Calera, obstructing government operations, resisting arrest.

-E’rico Deshunn Alexander, 35, of Tuskegee, Alabama, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia.

March 8

-Quintezz Daunte Stevens, 24, of Montevallo, failure to appear (four counts).

-Alfred Eugene Cost, 54, of Alabaster, burglary third degree-residence.

-Derrick Allen Eddins, 35, of Calera, failure to appear.

March 9

-Monday Christine Moore, 55, of Calera, illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia.

-Alfred Eugene Cost, 54, of Alabaster, burglary third degree-residence.

-David Paul Shirah Jr., 26, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Miranda Mitchell Pate, 30, of Jemison, Alabama, theft of services fourth degree.

-Jennifer Agent Oechsler, 43, of Byhalia, Mississippi, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Rachel Elaine Elledge, 37, of Montevallo, resisting arrest, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance-barbiturate.

March 10

-Alfred Eugene Cost, 54, of Alabaster, theft of property second degree, burglary third degree-residence.

-Misty Lynn Wright, 29, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Gray Edward Bruce, 65, of Birmingham, agency assist.

-Erin Elizabeth Davenport, 28, of Alabaster, failure to appear (three counts).

-Stacy McNeal Perryman, 50, of Columbiana, agency assist.

-James Keon Prentice, 33, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Antigonne Dejuanna Patterson, 31, of Pinson, Alabama, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Dwayne Nathaniel Berry, 30, of Montgomery, DUI-alcohol, open container.

March 11

-Wendall Avery Cooley Alexander, 22, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia, possession of burglar’s tools.

-Alisha Nicole Mason, 26, of Gardendale, Alabama, failure to appear (four counts).

March 12

-Timothy Wayne Gilreath, 41, of Calera, possession of drug paraphernalia.

 

Harpersville

Feb. 3

-Destiny Cherry, 24, of Birmingham, warrant-ours.

Feb. 4

-Erica Ponder, 20, of Birmingham, warrant-ours.

Feb. 5

-Michael Rhoden, 49, of Sylacauga, unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude, DUI, felon in possession of a firearm.

Feb. 9

-Timothy Rudd, 34, of Sylacauga, warrant-ours.

Feb. 12

-Thomas Bryant, 36, of Talladega, warrant-others.

-Deedra Haynes, 50, of Riverside, DUI.

Feb. 13

-Casey Parmer, 29, of Clanton, warrant-ours.

Feb. 25

-Russell Boothe, 57, disorderly conduct.

-Tracy Harding, 38, disorderly conduct.

 

Helena

March 8

-Jennifer S. Rumore, 48, failure to appear, bail jumping-misdemeanor.

March 12

-Michael Phillip Purdie, 26, outside agency warrant arrest-hold only.

-Taylor Shaughnessy Winkler, 31, DUI-alcohol.

-Hector Godoy-Gonzalez, 30, DUI-alcohol, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

March 13

-Brian Stringfellow, 42, menacing-intimidation only.

-Maygen Averette Howell, 29, DUI-alcohol.

March 14

-Alfred Leon McKinney, 54, DUI-alcohol.

 

Montevallo

March 7

-Eugene Stacey, 61, of Centreville, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.

March 9

-John Wesley Whitman, dangeorus drugs-Methamphetamine-possess and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

March 12

-William Hudson McCain, PI appears in public place under the influence.

-Ommar Guadalupe Corona, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).

