March 25, 2021

Brown to compete in America’s Majestic Miss

By Staff Reports

Published 10:42 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A’Shya Brown, daughter of Faireca Anderson, will be representing the state of Alabama at the ninth annual America’s Majestic Miss National Scholarship Pageant held in Nashville, Tennessee.

The pageant is designed to help young women showcase their talents and skills and to develop confidence as they represent their state and country. This system celebrates individuality in the young women of today while giving each contestant and their families memories of a lifetime. We promote and encourage each contestant’s success through the development of skills we believe are most important to possess in our competitive world today—confidence, poise, character and leadership qualities.

Brown

America’s Majestic Miss will award eight prestigious national titles and cash and prizes at the June 24-27, 2021 national pageant in Nashville at The Inn at Opryland Hotel.

Girls from around the nation will be vying for these prestigious pageant titles. The girls will compete in evening wear, Majestic fashion wear, and interview for their national titles.

Age groups are Baby Princess (2-3), Junior Princess (4-6), Princess (7-9), Preteen (10-12), Junior Teen (13-15), Teen (16-18) and Miss (19 and up) and our new Ms. Division (25-50) for ladies who are single, married or divorced. Each of the national winners will receive a cash scholarship, prizes, official appearances as our National Queen and so much more.

If you would like to compete in our system, contact the National Director Cindy Bradford at americasmajesticmiss@gmail.com or 770-364-6641. Visit the website at Americasmajesticmiss.com.

