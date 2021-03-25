expand
March 25, 2021

The Echota Cherokee Tribe of Alabama Wolf Clan made a donation to Three Hots and A Cot, an organization that assists homeless military veterans. Pictured are Ellen Rasco, Wayne Rasco, Chief Stanley Trimm and Clan Chief Wayne Yates. (Contributed)

Echota Cherokees assist homeless veterans

By Staff Reports

Published 11:10 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER — At its March meeting in Alabaster, the Echota Cherokee Tribe of Alabama Wolf Clan continued its support of our veterans by donating needed items to Three Hots and A Cot. This donation continues the Wolf Clan’s ongoing backing of this organization.

Three Hots and A Cot was formed by veterans to assist homeless military veterans’ transition from life on the streets into a self-sustained lifestyle. Assistance provided includes temporary housing, meals, counseling, medical, dental and job placement services. To learn more about Three Hots and A Cot, visit its website at Cotsforvets.org . Should you wish to join the Wolf Clan in helping this organization, you may view a list of its current needs at Cotsforvets.org/needs-list .

To learn more about the Echota Cherokee Tribe of Alabama, visit its website at Echotacherokee.org.

To learn about current Native American tribes and their activities in the State of Alabama, visit the Alabama Indian Affairs Commission website at Aiac.alabama.gov.

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum gets $12K grant

Montevallo student among 50 selected for High School Student Congress

Brown to compete in America’s Majestic Miss

