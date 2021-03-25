expand
March 25, 2021

Calera’s Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum was awarded a $12,000 grant for the restoration of one of its rail cars. (File)

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum gets $12K grant

By Staff Reports

Published 10:58 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

CALERA — The Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum is pleased to announce it has received a $12,000 grant from the John. H. Emery Rail Heritage Trust. These funds will support the restoration of the Tavern-Lounge Car “Alabama Club” originally built for the Louisville & Nashville Railroad in 1926.

The “Alabama Club” car will bring back the unique experience of connecting with others over food and beverage while relaxing in the comforts of a rolling lounge. The grant will enable the museum to finish the interior painting of the car. When completed, the Alabama Club will provide a new and unique venue at the museum to host parties and events.

“We are grateful for this grant by the John. H. Emery Rail Heritage Trust as it will assist us in completing a very important and very expensive part of the overall restoration of the Alabama Club,” said Alan Dismukes, Alabama Club project volunteer.

David M. Brewer, executive director, HODRRM, added, “Once complete, the Alabama Club will strengthen our ability to generate revenue and further sustain our operations.”

The Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum is dedicated to the preservation, restoration and operation of historically significant railway equipment. Our exhibits, operating railroads and educational programs function as both a unique means of tourism and recreation, and also a way to preserve the rich history of Alabama and our nation.

For more information, visit Hodrrm.org.

