Land transactions for the week of March 21, 2021

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Feb. 15-22.

Feb. 15

-Barp June 2016 LLC to Barp November 2015 LLC, for $506,800, for Lot 34 in Kingwood, Lot 374 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1, Lot 107 in Stonecreek Phase 1 Final Plat, Lot 13 in Meadows Plat 2 Revised and Lot 16 in Calloway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 1.

-Chelsea Highlands LLC to Justin Gregory Chapman, for $92,800, for Lot 9 in Chelsea Highlands Final Plat.

-Francis Drozdowicz to Sheri Davis, for $270,000, for Lot 3 in Smiths Addition to Greystone Legacy.

-Megan Elizabeth Huntsinger to Sallie B. Grass, for $270,000, for Lot 100 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Christina Muir to Ryan Kailey, for $280,000, for Lot 243 in Holland Lakes Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Brenda Faircloth to Robert A. Livingston, for $634,900, for Lot 2 in Shelby Spring Farms Lakeland Sector 2.

-Susan G. Wyatt to John T. Tully, for $74,980, for Lot 10 in Settlers Cove Resurvey of Lots 10 and 11.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Lauren Sophia Hill, for $426,144, for Lot 2030 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Howell Glenn Twilley, for $347,310, for Lot 6055 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Kyle E. Johnson, for $401,747, for Lot A-44 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Jon Phillip Gaston Management Trust to David Luke Holcomb, for $693,000, for Lot 112 in Cove at Greystone Phase 1.

-Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Tyra Sturgis, for $111,000, for Lot 29 in Monte Tierra.

-Connie Kanakis to Donna C. Porter, for $274,900, for Lot 68 in Hills at Brook Highland.

-Martha R. Waldrum to Melissa Jakeman Mitchell, for $480,000, for Lot 62 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase II.

-Mike Mitchell Homes LLC to Stone Pointe Builders LLC, for $30,000, for Lot 217 in Forest Ridge Phase 2 Final Plat.

-John B. Grenier to Brian James, for $525,000, for Lots 58 and 59 in Shoal Creek.

-Andrew B. Moore to Archon LLC, for $130,000, for Lot 2 in Andrew Moore Family Subdivision.

-Kendra Shea Sherrod to Larry J. Evers, for $290,000, for Lot 21 in Falliston Ridge Second Sector.

-John S. Cipriano to Giacomo Caruso, for $600,000, for Lot 20 in Greystone 8th Sector Phase I.

-Lauren Cade to Kenzie C. King, for $165,000, for Lot 38 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase I.

-DHS Properties LLC to SMW Engineering Group Inc., for $750,000, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Ghassan Abdulatif Al Zahid to Jennifer Leigh Templin, for $156,000, for Lot 50 in Wildewood Village Fifth Addition.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Joshua S. Meredith, for $356,185, for Lot 155 in Simms Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Daniel W. Turner, for $467,426, for Lot B-128 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Charles B. Enfinger, for $319,644, for Lot 153 in Simms Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Kerrie Parker to Wanda G. Gaut Bundy, for $109,980, for property in Section 26, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Robert Malmberg to Michael W. Weber, for $300,000, for Lot 307 in Alabama Power Company Recreational Cottage Site Sector IV.

Feb. 17

-Amy Beth Nederhoff to Shelena R. Black, for $300,000, for Lot 735 in Waterford Cove Sector 1.

-Roger A. Miller to Benjamin D. Holmes, for $133,000, for Lot 805 in Gables a Condominium Amended.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Kimberly D. Humphrey, for $330,000, for Lot 218 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Laree A. Wilcken to Eugene Rodgers, for $141,500, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Spencer Thomas White, for $400,860, for Lot A107 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Howell G. Twilley to Laxmikanth Ramamurthy, for $233,500, for Lot 2067 in Old Cahaba Phase V 5th Addition.

-Anne N. Linville to Anthony Naro, for $282,000, for Lot 28 in Narrows Creek Amended Map.

-Barry E. Stamps to Ricky Ray, for $191,000, for Lot 40 in Saddle Run Subdivision.

-Bruce Von Hagel to Andrew Zachary Hatcher, for $195,000, for Lot 50 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase West Sector 3.

-William M. Legg to William M. Legg, for $152,000, for Lot 421 in Shelby Forest Estates 4th Sector.

-B Q Properties LLC to More Properties LLC, for $200,500, for Lot 20 in Town of Adam Brown Phase 2 Resurvey of Lot 20 Block 2.

-Ashlee Marie Trinci to Kim Sharp, for $312,100, for Lot 198 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Five.

-Richard C. Duell to Dominion South Oak LLC, for $91,837.17, for Lot 3 in Parsons Southoak Subdivision.

-Dominion South Oak LLC to Richard C. Duell, for $198,566.85, for Lot 9 in South Oak Phase I Final Plat.

-Betty Jo Malone to Antonio Flores, for $15,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Beverly D. Starling to Steven Paul Matherson, for $225,000, for Lot 4 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-Michael Eugene Edmiston to Michael Loyd Taylor, for $185,000, for property in Section 16, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-David Gomez to Mark Ardevela, for $139,999, for Lot 64 in Townside Square Sector One.

-Michael P. Rizzo to Randy D. Coleman, for $36,900, for Lot 3 in Coleman Subdivision.

-TL Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $807,500, for Lots 309, 310, 311, 312, 313, 314, 315, 316, 317, 318, 319, 320, 321, 322, 323, 324, 325, 326 and 327 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-Lowell N. Martin to Roger D. Eiland, for $139,900, for property in Section 22, Township 19 South, range 1 East.

-Brady A. Burnett to Brady A. Burnett, for $58,500, for Lot 13 in Cottages.

-Bennie Howard to Christina Muir, for $395,000, for Lot 441 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Ashlyn E. Laws to Daryl Worthy, for $291,000, for Lot 1902 in Dunrobin at Ballantrae Phase 1.

-Julie Clayton to Michael Francis Narveson, for $970,000, for Lot 1 in Clayton ONeal Subdivision.

-Alan Wayne Gooden to Elizabeth Jordan Taylor, for $269,000, for Lot 23 in Maple Leaf Estates.

-Sharon M. Farmer to Leslie A. Carroll, for $225,000, for Lot 2094 in Old Cahaba Phase V 5th Addition.

-Robert M. Hagen to Janie Allison M. Cheka, for $511,000, for Lot 21 in St. Ives at Greystone.

-Carlisle Creek Construction LLC to Shanyn Bailey, for $383,900, for Lot 68 in Timberline Phase Three.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Kayla B. Self, for $222,110, for Lot 217 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-Clifford Earl Chance to Ricky Pickett, for $30,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Timothy J. Klevar to Melvin F. Klevar, for $353,700, for Lot 1007 in Brook Highland 10th Sector 1st Phase.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Sharon McGinnis, for $223,440, for Lot 79 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Four.

-Sandra K. Stewart to Pamela Jo Gorham, for $237,500, for Lot 2-13 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.

-Yevette Trussell to Shannon Hall, for $50,000, for Lot 4 in Trussells Resurvey Final Plat.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Revoria Thomas, for $226,900, for Lot 215 in Spring Crossing Sector 2.

Feb. 18

-Mobley Development Inc. to Carlisle Creek Construction LLC, for $85,000, for Lot 718 in Kilkerran at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Stephanie Young to Robert D. Hulsey, for $284,900, for Lot 1724 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 6.

-Timberline Development LLC to Carlisle Creek Construction LLC, for $56,900, for Lot 73 in Timberline Phase Three.

-Matthew Hall to Michael Trahan, for $278,900, for Lot 30 in Heather Ridge.

-Lauren A. Jefferson to John R. Hill, for $340,000, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Renae Hughes to Guy Tyler Hughes, for $95,000, for Lot 251 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 6 Resurvey of Lots 251-A and 251.

-Valor Communities LLC to Ericka Kelley, for $224,360, for Lot 322 in Union Station Phase III.

-Spencer Carroll to Selena Belew, for $207,000, for Lot 39 in Chase Plantation Third Sector.

-James B. Tate to Andrew Butler, for $570,000, for Lot 823 in Brook Highland 8th Sector 2nd Phase.

-RWM Real Estate Investment LLC to Holly Michelle McDevitt, for $215,000, for Lot 14 in Kingridge.

-Ricardo Acevedo to Javier A. Choto Rivera, for $197,000, for property in Section 19, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Cumberland Trust to Susan G. Arvin, for $424,000, for Lot 143 in Weatherly Windsor Sector 7.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $360,000, for Lots 603, 622, 628, 631, 632 and 633 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Mary Frances Schopke to Kathleen W. Eiring, for $250,250, for Lot 36 in Old Mill Trace.

-Kevin Arvin to George A. Smith, for $434,000, for Lot 493 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase IV.

-Ingrid Addison to David Day, for $266,000, for Lot 5 in Windstone.

-Charles D. Hand to James Matthew Vanoekel, for $305,000, for Lot 11 in Brookchase Estates Phase I.

-John R. Spears to David E. McCrary, for $84,000, for Lot 1 in Ruby Websters One Lot Subdivision.

-Thanos Ventures LLC to Grace National Holdings LLC, for $831,000, for Lot 14 in Ridgecrest Subdivision Phase One Sector One.

-Bailey K. Powell to Elizabeth Hutto, for $336,500, for Lot 66 in Caldwell Crossings.

-Frank C. Ellis III LLC to Kristina Ashley Joiner, for $120,000, for Lot 2 in J H Comptons Addition to Columbiana and Acreage Ellis Resurvey of Lots 1-8.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Marshall W. Hall, for $255,990, for Lot 36 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Elizabeth A. Johnson, for $259,800, for Lot 68 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Brenda Williams, for $256,290, for Lot 49 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Hugo Javier Medina Orozco to Hugo Javier Medina Calderon, for $181,000, for Lot 2 in Park Forest Second Sector.

-Laura J. Sandefur to Laura J. Evans, for $99,750, for Lot 139 in Oaklyn Hills Phase I.

-Lyndal R. Cost to David Wade, for $219,500, for Lot 17 in Southern Hills.

-Jesse Hyde to James Timothy Crocker, for $56,000, for Lot 35 in Valdawood.

-Cherie B. Atchison to Higher Call Heating and Cooling Inc., for $20,000, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Adams Homes LLC to Tami A. Rickard, for $187,500, for Lot 92 in Old Ivy Phase II Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One Parcel B.

-David Campis to John Andrew Arnold, for $235,000, for Lot 158 in Kensington Place Phase 2.

-Alecia Saunders to Benjamin H. Gambrell, for $190,000, for Lot 18 in Meadowview First Sector Addition.

-Heather Sandlin to James R. Dyer, for $480,000, for Lot 8 in Carriage Creek Subdivision.

-Joseph Chadman Ponter to Tyler A. Patton, for $205,000, for Lot 100 in Old Ivy Phase I Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One Parcel B and property in Section 23, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Jana T. Brown, for $415,583, for Lot 4022 in Abingdon by The River Phase 1.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to James E. Murphy, for $449,988, for Lot 635 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Timothy R. Cash to Abel Castillo, for $135,000, for property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Wanda Davis to International Jade LLC, for $120,000, for property in Section 4, Township 24, Range 13 East.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 627 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-John H. Spink to Lola Properties LLC, for $395,000, for Lot 67 in Haven at Greystone 2nd Sector.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 625 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 626 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 630 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 624 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 621 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 620 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 623 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 616 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 618 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 617 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 613 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 611 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 609 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 604 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 501 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 601 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-John Gary Beane to Aaron C. Shaver, for $100,000, for Lot 2 in Beane Family Subdivision.

-Steven Mehmen to Robert D. Wallace, for $290,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Crown Construction Co. Inc. to David A. Hieneman, for $350,750, for Lot 64 in Cameron Woods 4th Addition.

-Donald Horton to Deon Carpenter, for $65,000, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Felipe Melendez Angel to Felipe Melendez Angel, for $172,700, for Lot 87 in Ivy Brook Phase One.

-Chris Tunnell to Carol Blevins, for $1,818,500, for Lot 16 in Greystone 4th Sector Phase II.

Feb. 19

-David Buckley to Phillip B. Wilson, for $280,000, for property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Marjorie F. Best to John Timothy Lenoir, for $158,050, for Lot 15 in Beaumont Phase 5 Resurvey of Lots 1-31 Final Plat.

-Thompson Realty Co. Inc. to Timothy Ferguson, for $370,000, for Lot 68 in Shoal Creek Subdivision.

-Lynne R. Powell to Timothy Ferguson, for $210,000, for Lot 67 in Shoal Creek Subdivision.

-Lisa A. Hammer to Phyllis Kollars, for $170,000 for Lot 81 in Hayesbury Phase 1.

-Valor Communities LLC to William L. Coleman, for $195,276, for Lot 103 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Davis L. Richardson to Jermaine B. Mitchell, for $355,000, for Lot 1337 in Weatherly Wixford Forest Sector 13.

-Walker Wages to Blake Andrew Lockhart, for $169,900, for Lot 1 in Whippoorwill Estates.

-David A. Spivey to Sheri Flynn, for $75,900, for Lot 1 in Twins Subdivision Final Plat.

-Benjamin Blake Wood to Robert Paul Barnett, for $115,000, for Lot 201 in Gables a Condominium.

-Richard S. Allison to William K. Wynn, for $250,500, for Lot 12 in Navajo Hills Ninth Sector.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Heather Nicole Elliott, for $568,924, for Lot 632 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Reid Sarenpa to RDS Investments LLC, for $247,100, for Lot 65 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 3.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $427,500, for Lots 804, 808, 809, 810 and 811 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Tracy Lynne Bradford to Bradley Edison Smith, for $99,000, for Lot 2 in Alma H. Jeters Addition to Montevallo.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Patricia Lynn Tuma, for $194,012, for Lot 83 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Brandy Freiger to Lawrence Allen Smith, for $240,000, for Lot 9 in Stonehaven Second Addition.

-Lisa T. Machado to Quinton Carter, for $322,000, for Lot 13 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 2nd Addition.

-Bridgette Markley to Shelby Rodda, for $277,900, for Lot 98 in Chelsea Station.

-Jennifer Renee Knicely to Timothy Ferrell, for $10,000, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Sandra Williams Wilson to Brenda Andrews, for $189,000, for Lot 3-71 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-Janice D. Pauls to Spencer Holden Sellers, for $303,000, for Lot 411 in Riverchase Country Club Eleventh Addition.

-Authentic Building Company LLC to Cindy Hearn, for $510,000, for Lot 903 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector A.

-Rahim Valliani to Shafiq Samji, for $370,000, for Lot 199 in Arbor Hills Phase IV.

-Wright Homes Inc. to Kevin E. Walker, for $577,968, for Lot 2 in Vining Farms.

-Janet Elizabeth Boyd to Manuel Perez Garcia, for $189,900, for Lot 5 in Monte Bello.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Leonard Jeremy Donald, for $295,635, for Lot 37 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Anne S. Hawley to Joseph Timothy Mathews, for $350,000, for Lot 356 in Alabama Power Company Recreational Cottage Site Sector 1.

-Brandon Mayer to Wright Homes Inc., for $120,000, for Lot 772 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase II Final Plat.

-Nikese Danielle Coleman to Hakeem Taylor, for $257,000, for Lot 524 in Stage Coach Trace Sector 5.

-Walter Kruk to Gregory S. Bradford, for $120,000, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

Feb. 22

-Joseph F. Hunter to Christopher King, for $440,000, for Lot 1506 in Eagle Point 15th Sector.

-David Dunn to Thomas Edward Reitz, for $250,000, for Lot 30 in Chaparral First Sector Phase II.

-William J. Freeman to Lane R. McKee, for $175,000, for Lot 29 in Fairview.

-Kimberly A. Jamieson to Calvin J. Wainright, for $119,000, for Lot 932 in Waterford Townhomes Sector 2.

-Abigail Moss to Laura L. Puckett, for $195,000, for Lot 16 in Dearing Downs.

-Barbara V. Minor to Lisa Aman, for $55,000, for Lot 13 in Quail Run Estates.

-William S. Compton to William S. Robinson, for $449,000, for Lot 1 in Bills Pine Shores.

-Lindsay M. Klein to Lindsay M. Klein, for $10,000, fo rLot 179 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Tara Owen Queen to Charles A. McGhee, for $284,000, for Lot 58 in Townes at Brook Highland.

-Sandra L. Jones to Sandra Jones, for $10,000, for Lot 40 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Two.

-James Loice Brasher to Earl Brasher, for $120,810, for property in Section 30, Township 8, Range 2 East.

-Karen Hamilton to James Edward Wesson, for $62,000, for property in Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Eric Lewis to Eric Lewis, for $24,000, for Lot 12 in Hunters Point.

-Evangel School Foundation LLC to Evangel Presbyterian Church, for $94,960, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Fleming Partners LLC to Ashley Hollingsworth, for $429,076, for Lot 2047 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Western Properties LLC to Caleb S. Daniels, for $139,900, for Lot 189 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-Savannah Ridge Properties LLC to Dolev Pongo LLC, for $170,000, for Lot 335 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to James W. McGhee, for $334,500, for Lot 220 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jeffery Neal Lucas, for $312,400, for Lot 6088 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Christopher Frazier, for $337,400, for Lot 6090 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-Dominion South Oak LLC to Ashley S. Mosko, for $375,000, for Lot 19 in South Oak Phase I.

-Evan E. Chandlee to Francisco Santos, for $258,000, for Lot 2086 in Old Cahaba Phase V 5th Addition.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $171,000, for Lots 612 and 654 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Taylor H. Fagan to Faith Peck, for $1,306,000, for Lot E in Deerwood Lake.

-Dominion South Oak LLC to William Thomas Mann, for $2,400,000, for Lot 29 in South Oak Phase I.

-Dominion South Oak LLC to William Thomas Mann, for $600,000, for Lots 27 and 28 in South Oak Phase I.

-Dominion South Oak LLC to Dennis R. Noland, for $300,000, for Lot 4 in South Oak Phase I.

-Dominion South Oak LLC to Lindsey S. Vansant, for $350,000, for Lot 7 in South Oak Phase I.

-Dominion South Oak LLC to Nanci M. Sexton, for $350,000, for Lot 8 in South Oak Phase I.

-Dominion South Oak LLC to Victor Guarisco, for $450,000, for Lot 11 in South Oak Phase I.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $105,000, for Lot 655 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $105,000, for Lot 657 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 1-612 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-29 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 612 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $105,000, for Lot 654 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Earl H. Pate to Chappell Development Inc., for $51,000, for Lot 2 in Pate Acres.

-Clifford M. Harry to Hardikkumar R. Patel, for $320,000, for Lot 806 in Forest Parks 8th Sector Phase I.

-S & C Family Partnership LTD to Keith Capps, for $269,000, for Lot 8 in Buckhorn Valley Estates Amended and Corrected Map by Final Plat.

-S & C Family Partnership LTD to James Shaddix, for $279,000, fo rLot 15 in Buckhorn Valley Estates Amended and Corrected Final Plat.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Robert R. Bailey, for $472,801, for Lot 613 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Rebecca S. Jackson LeBlanc to Scott Ashley Underwood, for $152,000, for Lot 62 in Hayesbury Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Candace A. Hamilton to Lara Ivey McKinney, for $265,000, for Lot 1 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase II 1st Sector.

-William Harold Weston to Jason B. Tompkins, for $540,000, for Lot 34 in Heatherwood 4th Sector.

-Jennifer Caton to Tom Nash, for $570,000, for Lot 16 in Valdawood.

-Kayla Nguyen to Thao Thu S. Abdul, for $90,000, for Lot B in Chandalar South Townhouses Phase 2.

-Glenda Anderson to Heahter N. Coleman, for xxx, for Lots 17, 18 and 19 in Dunstans Map of Calera.

-Chris Nelson to Gintrelle Simone Merritt, for $139,900, for Lot 57 in Enclave Phase I Resurvey of Lots 57-59.

-Stephanie A. Gronda to Serra Properties LLC, for $240,000, for Lot 161 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-Leslie B. Turner to Kevin Howell, for $169,000, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.