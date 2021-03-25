expand
Ad Spot

March 25, 2021

Pelham mayor issues 10 p.m. curfew through until March 29

By Nathan Howell

Published 6:52 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM—Pelham Mayor Gary Waters has issued a curfew for the city following deadly storms that tore through the area  on Thursday, March 25.

The curfew begins at 10:00 p.m. and will end at 6:00 a.m. each morning until Monday, March 29.

The curfew comes as several communities in the city were affected by the storms on Thursday, including Crosscreek, Chandalar and others.

The city advised that anyone displaced or that has sustained tornado damage should call 1-800-RED-Cross.

“Additional community relief efforts will be announced as they are organized in the coming days. Approximately 30-50 homes / structures are damaged in our city. Please keep in mind, that is a very preliminary number. Crews are still in the field assessing damage. Please continue to stay away from the tornado damaged communities,” according to the city’s website.

Residents are advised to watch the city’s social media accounts, as well as local media for more updates.

More News

A devastating day: Tornadoes rip through Shelby County

Pelham reports approximately 60 homes damaged, no reported injuries

Tornado relief efforts underway in Shelby County

Arrest reports for the week of March 21, 2021

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

A devastating day: Tornadoes rip through Shelby County

News

Pelham reports approximately 60 homes damaged, no reported injuries

280 Main Story

Tornado relief efforts underway in Shelby County

News

Pelham mayor issues 10 p.m. curfew through until March 29

Calera

New tornado warning issued for south Shelby County

Alabaster Main Story

Tornado warning issued for portions of Shelby County

280 Reporter

Ingadi Flower Farm to hold plant sale April 3

News

UPDATE: Pelham’s city facilities closing at noon due to severe weather

Alabaster Reporter

Echota Cherokees assist homeless veterans

Calera

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum gets $12K grant

Montevallo

Montevallo student among 50 selected for High School Student Congress

News

Brown to compete in America’s Majestic Miss

Helena

Two by Two Rescue receives rescue grant

Montevallo

UM holds on-campus vaccination clinic for employees

Community Columnists

Atkison spreads hope, comfort through knitting

Columbiana

Easter Bunny Tea was a first-class event

Alabaster Main Story

2021 Poor Man’s Supper a success

Montevallo

Medders Family Farm to host Spring Fling on April 3

Helena

Two by Two fosters 50 puppies in one weekend

280 Main Story

Another wave of severe weather possible Thursday

News

Pelham maintains AAA S&P rating, plans improvements and projects

280 Main Story

Keeping the chaos away: Chelsea firefighters participate in training exercises

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster hosting community yard sale May 15

280 Main Story

Area churches, communities hosting Easter egg hunts