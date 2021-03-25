Pelham mayor issues 10 p.m. curfew through until March 29

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM—Pelham Mayor Gary Waters has issued a curfew for the city following deadly storms that tore through the area on Thursday, March 25.

The curfew begins at 10:00 p.m. and will end at 6:00 a.m. each morning until Monday, March 29.

The curfew comes as several communities in the city were affected by the storms on Thursday, including Crosscreek, Chandalar and others.

The city advised that anyone displaced or that has sustained tornado damage should call 1-800-RED-Cross.

“Additional community relief efforts will be announced as they are organized in the coming days. Approximately 30-50 homes / structures are damaged in our city. Please keep in mind, that is a very preliminary number. Crews are still in the field assessing damage. Please continue to stay away from the tornado damaged communities,” according to the city’s website.

Residents are advised to watch the city’s social media accounts, as well as local media for more updates.