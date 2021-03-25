expand
Ad Spot

March 25, 2021

UPDATE: Pelham’s city facilities closing at noon due to severe weather

By Nathan Howell

Published 11:59 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM– The city of Pelham will close all city facilities at noon on Thursday, March 25 due to the threat of severe weather, which includes the possibility of tornadoes, strong winds and hail.

Pelham Communications Manager Ainsley Allison said, “All city facilities are closing at 12:00pm today due to the threat of inclement weather. Emergency operations and essential personnel are on hand to respond, as needed.”

The city will open Pelham Park Middle School as a storm shelter at noon. PPMS is located at 2016 Pelham Park Blvd.

“Please enter through the school’s front doors and follow the instructions of the officers on site. We can accommodate 600 people. For the safety of others, pets are not allowed,” Allison said.

Allison advised the public to monitor the city’s Twitter accounts through the Pelham Police Department, Pelham Fire Department and the city of Pelham accounts.

More News

Tornado warning issued for portions of Shelby County

Ingadi Flower Farm to hold plant sale April 3

UPDATE: Pelham’s city facilities closing at noon due to severe weather

Echota Cherokees assist homeless veterans

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Tornado warning issued for portions of Shelby County

280 Reporter

Ingadi Flower Farm to hold plant sale April 3

News

UPDATE: Pelham’s city facilities closing at noon due to severe weather

Alabaster Reporter

Echota Cherokees assist homeless veterans

Calera

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum gets $12K grant

Montevallo

Montevallo student among 50 selected for High School Student Congress

News

Brown to compete in America’s Majestic Miss

Helena

Two by Two Rescue receives rescue grant

Montevallo

UM holds on-campus vaccination clinic for employees

Community Columnists

Atkison spreads hope, comfort through knitting

Columbiana

Easter Bunny Tea was a first-class event

Alabaster Main Story

2021 Poor Man’s Supper a success

Montevallo

Medders Family Farm to host Spring Fling on April 3

Helena

Two by Two fosters 50 puppies in one weekend

280 Main Story

Another wave of severe weather possible Thursday

News

Pelham maintains AAA S&P rating, plans improvements and projects

280 Main Story

Keeping the chaos away: Chelsea firefighters participate in training exercises

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster hosting community yard sale May 15

280 Main Story

Area churches, communities hosting Easter egg hunts

Montevallo

Council appoints new MDCD board member following chair’s resignation

Faith

Lakeview youth’s small group has big impact for GBHS

280 Reporter

Chelsea realty office hosting community egg hunt

Helena

Helena Miracle League eyeing a successful spring season

Faith

Voice of Faith to host Resurrection Sunday service at sports complex