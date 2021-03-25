expand
March 25, 2021

Two by Two Rescue receives rescue grant

By Staff Reports

Published 10:18 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

Helena-based Two by Two Rescue is pleased to have received a 2021 Rachael Ray Save Them All Grant from Best Friends Animal Society to ensure that our organization continues to help save the lives of homeless pets throughout Alabama.

“This grant allows us to continue our lifesaving work by helping us provide spay/neuter services, food, and medication to support the foster care and adoption placement of dogs specifically rescued in Pell City—a community with a great need for assistance currently,” said Sonya King, Two by Two’s founder and executive director. “We are grateful to our community for their support and appreciate the help from Best Friends Animal Society in making our lifesaving goals possible.”

Two by Two Rescue of Helena has received a special grant to help more dogs in Alabama, specifically those rescued in the Pell City area. (Contributed)

Two by Two is an active partner in the Best Friends Network, which offers help and support to animal rescue groups and shelters that save lives in their communities.

“We have already rescued over 15 dogs with this funding in just the past two weeks! Last week, Kiwi, an extremely pregnant Beagle mix came into care at the Pell City shelter. Since a shelter is not the best place to birth puppies, they contacted us. We rescued Kiwi and she is now preparing to give birth in a loving foster home,” explained King.

“Lovie is another dog recently brought into the Pell City shelter. She was emaciated, full of parasites, heartworm positive, and had horrible ear and skin infections. The shelter staff was concerned for her well-being. Thanks to this grant, we brought Lovie straight to the vet for care; she is now in a secure foster home getting the medical care she needs to survive,” King shared.

When you choose to foster or adopt your next pet, you are becoming part of the solution right here in our community,” explains King. “And community is more important than ever right now.”

The Rachael Ray Save Them All Grants is a grant program, administered by Best Friends and funded by The Rachael Ray Foundation, that provides grants to shelters for euthanasia reduction initiatives. The Rachael Ray Foundation helps animals in need and is funded by a portion of proceeds from each sale of Rachael’s pet food, Nutrish.

