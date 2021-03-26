12 homes severely damaged in Calera area

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

CALERA — More than 100 homes in Calera had some form of damage from the Thursday, March 25 twister, about 12 of which sustained major to severe damage, according to Fire Chief Sean Kendrick.

“The disaster relief process is well underway, and we have a few disaster relief organizations that are in the city working, and all of our city services are running full speed,” Kendrick said late Friday afternoon. “We’ve had a great outpouring of the community. There are a lot of neighbors helping neighbors, as far as tree removal, debris cleanup and housing.”

Of the several families who were displaced from their homes, their immediate needs had been met, Kendrick reported. A drop-off location was set up at City Hall for anyone who would like to make a donation. Additionally, any storm victims with unmet needs in the city may call 205-668-3803.

“We’ve had a good outreach in our community, and we have most of the needs met in Calera, and we know that there are greater needs on the north end of the county,” Kendrick added.

Calera Main Street Executive Director Jackie Batson said Collectivus Church will hold a group cleanup effort Saturday, March 27 for the Timberline neighborhood, which was most likely the city’s hardest-hit area. Volunteers will meet at the Timberline Club House at 8 a.m., and lunch will be provided for those who lend their efforts.

“There’s a lot of damage in my neighborhood but we are OK, thank God,” Batson said Friday.

Local business Adventurer’s Coffee Co. is also collecting donations for relief efforts. On Friday, March 26, the coffee shop offered a large drink to anyone who received storm damage the day before.

“We love our Calera Family,” the shop posted on its Facebook page. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected.”