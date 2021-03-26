expand
Ad Spot

March 26, 2021

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office posted an updated press release on March 26 with current numbers of injuries, damaged homes and road closures in Shelby County following the previous day’s tornadoes. (File)

SCSO shares updates on injuries, damage in wake of tornadoes

By Emily Sparacino

Published 12:07 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

County officials are continuing to assess the damage two large tornadoes left in multiple neighborhoods and businesses in Shelby County at different times on Thursday, March 25.

As of the morning of Friday, March 26, no fatalities had been reported, but seven people were injured and treated, according to a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office press release.

“These storms have caused a tremendous amount of property damage in Shelby County and around the entire state of Alabama,” Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego said. “We are thankful that we have no reported fatalities in our county at the moment, and we pray that number does not change. My heart goes out to all of those affected by this natural disaster, and I want everyone to know that our office is working around the clock with other agencies and volunteers to assist with damage control, recovery and the protection of damaged areas.”

Other numbers reported to the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency include the following and could grow throughout the day:

  • Between 30-50 homes have been damaged in the Pelham area.
  • At least 12 homes have been damaged in the Helena area.
  • In northern Shelby County along the U.S. 280 and Shelby County 41 corridors, 57 homes have been destroyed or heavily damaged, and 279 homes have either moderate or light damage.
  • Homes have also been damaged or destroyed in the Calera and Columbiana areas. There is currently no assessment data for these areas.

Alabama 119 (Cahaba Valley Road) is currently closed in both directions between Caldwell Mill Road and Cahaba Valley Trace (Shelby County 14).

Citizens are asked to use alternate routes to avoid this area while crews work to clear debris and power lines. This roadway is expected to be closed most of the day March 26.

Multiple donation centers have been established throughout the county and are listed at Facebook.com/ShelbyCounty.Sheriff.

The SCSO’s social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter and Nextdoor will be updated throughout the day with information on road closures, donation locations and other relevant information.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that citizens avoid the recovery areas so work crews and emergency workers can easily access the areas without having to manage heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Those who would like to help may donate supplies to the verified collection locations posted on the SCSO social media pages instead of coming to the disaster areas in person, unless they are specifically called on by a homeowner for aid.

Local churches and volunteer organizations are working to create lists of volunteers that may be used for coordinated efforts in the future.

Anyone who has been affected by the storms and needs temporary housing may contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

More News

Get to know Student of the Week Carter DeLoach

Get to know Athlete of the Week Caleb Newell

Damaged schools to move to remote learning March 29

YMCA of Greater Birmingham providing showers and child care for tornado victims

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Damaged schools to move to remote learning March 29

News

YMCA of Greater Birmingham providing showers and child care for tornado victims

280 Main Story

SCSO shares updates on injuries, damage in wake of tornadoes

280 Main Story

A devastating day: Tornadoes rip through Shelby County

News

Pelham reports approximately 60 homes damaged, no reported injuries

280 Main Story

Tornado relief efforts underway in Shelby County

News

Pelham mayor issues 10 p.m. curfew through March 29

Calera

New tornado warning issued for south Shelby County

Alabaster Main Story

Tornado warning issued for portions of Shelby County

280 Reporter

Ingadi Flower Farm to hold plant sale April 3

News

UPDATE: Pelham’s city facilities closing at noon due to severe weather

Alabaster Reporter

Echota Cherokees assist homeless veterans

Calera

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum gets $12K grant

Montevallo

Montevallo student among 50 selected for High School Student Congress

News

Brown to compete in America’s Majestic Miss

Helena

Two by Two Rescue receives rescue grant

Montevallo

UM holds on-campus vaccination clinic for employees

Community Columnists

Atkison spreads hope, comfort through knitting

Columbiana

Easter Bunny Tea was a first-class event

Alabaster Main Story

2021 Poor Man’s Supper a success

Montevallo

Medders Family Farm to host Spring Fling on April 3

Helena

Two by Two fosters 50 puppies in one weekend

280 Main Story

Another wave of severe weather possible Thursday

News

Pelham maintains AAA S&P rating, plans improvements and projects