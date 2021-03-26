expand
Ad Spot

March 26, 2021

The YMCA of Greater Birmingham is offering relief to victims of the of the tornadoes that ripped through Shelby County on March 26. (File)

YMCA of Greater Birmingham providing showers and child care for tornado victims

By Nathan Howell

Published 1:27 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The YMCA of Greater Birmingham is offering relief to victims of the of the tornadoes that ripped through Shelby County on March 26.

The organization announced on Friday, March 26 that it would offer free showers and child care services to those affected by the storms.

“Greystone and Pelham YMCA branches are offering free showers during operating hours and free drop-in child care until 5pm today,” according to their website.

Services will be available at the Greystone location on Saturday, March 27, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and at the Pelham location on Sunday, March 28, from 12-4 p.m.

These services will be available through the next few weeks based on need.

The organization is asking residents to contact them directly for more information. The Greystone YMCA can be reached at 205-981-0144 and the Pelham YMCA can be reached at 205-664-9622.

More News

Get to know Student of the Week Carter DeLoach

Get to know Athlete of the Week Caleb Newell

Damaged schools to move to remote learning March 29

YMCA of Greater Birmingham providing showers and child care for tornado victims

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Damaged schools to move to remote learning March 29

News

YMCA of Greater Birmingham providing showers and child care for tornado victims

280 Main Story

SCSO shares updates on injuries, damage in wake of tornadoes

280 Main Story

A devastating day: Tornadoes rip through Shelby County

News

Pelham reports approximately 60 homes damaged, no reported injuries

280 Main Story

Tornado relief efforts underway in Shelby County

News

Pelham mayor issues 10 p.m. curfew through March 29

Calera

New tornado warning issued for south Shelby County

Alabaster Main Story

Tornado warning issued for portions of Shelby County

280 Reporter

Ingadi Flower Farm to hold plant sale April 3

News

UPDATE: Pelham’s city facilities closing at noon due to severe weather

Alabaster Reporter

Echota Cherokees assist homeless veterans

Calera

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum gets $12K grant

Montevallo

Montevallo student among 50 selected for High School Student Congress

News

Brown to compete in America’s Majestic Miss

Helena

Two by Two Rescue receives rescue grant

Montevallo

UM holds on-campus vaccination clinic for employees

Community Columnists

Atkison spreads hope, comfort through knitting

Columbiana

Easter Bunny Tea was a first-class event

Alabaster Main Story

2021 Poor Man’s Supper a success

Montevallo

Medders Family Farm to host Spring Fling on April 3

Helena

Two by Two fosters 50 puppies in one weekend

280 Main Story

Another wave of severe weather possible Thursday

News

Pelham maintains AAA S&P rating, plans improvements and projects