YMCA of Greater Birmingham providing showers and child care for tornado victims

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The YMCA of Greater Birmingham is offering relief to victims of the of the tornadoes that ripped through Shelby County on March 26.

The organization announced on Friday, March 26 that it would offer free showers and child care services to those affected by the storms.

“Greystone and Pelham YMCA branches are offering free showers during operating hours and free drop-in child care until 5pm today,” according to their website.

Services will be available at the Greystone location on Saturday, March 27, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and at the Pelham location on Sunday, March 28, from 12-4 p.m.

These services will be available through the next few weeks based on need.

The organization is asking residents to contact them directly for more information. The Greystone YMCA can be reached at 205-981-0144 and the Pelham YMCA can be reached at 205-664-9622.